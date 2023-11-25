Michigan football's close win over the Ohio State football program had the college football world going wild.

The Michigan Wolverines have beaten the Ohio State football program for the third year in a row, and have advanced to the Big Ten championship game against Iowa after defensive Rod Moore picked off Kyle McCord.

The Ohio State football team was driving to try to score a touchdown and go ahead with under a minute to go, when defensive back Rod Moore picked off Kyle McCord and allowed Michigan to kneel to run the clock out.

Michigan won by the score of 30-24. It was a closer game than the last two wins were for Michigan, but the fanbase will undoubtedly take the win. Now, the Wolverines will move on to the Big Ten championship game against Iowa, and likely the College Football Playoff.

Ohio State will have to hope for some help to get in. They have one loss, but missing out on the Big Ten championship game will hurt the Buckeyes' chances, as they sit and watch to see how the conference championships unfold.

As expected, college football fans were in a frenzy after the game. Let's look at some of the best reactions.

McCord 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Kev (@2KEVlN) November 25, 2023

All Kyle McCord's fault — Nate (@ColtsguyNate) November 25, 2023

If I’m an AD of any university… I’m cheating like Michigan. They set the precedent that cheating is okay and if caught it’s fine it’s only 3 Saturdays. But the in the long run it helps propel your team, your recruiting and helps you advance. — It’s Me (@Krazy_Monkey6) November 25, 2023

Better to get sacked than…whatever that was. Gutting — Joe (@thedirtyhamhock) November 25, 2023

Can't even beat an interim coach. — David Boniface (@CarnylandDavid) November 25, 2023

An even bigger component to this all is that Jim Harbaugh will be able to return from his three-game suspension for the Big Ten championship. The team dealt with Jim Harbaugh's absence early in the year, and they have once again dealt with it well, going undefeated without him. Now, the Wolverines will have their coach back as they try to win the program's first national championship since 1997. This win over Ohio State was obviously a huge win, as it is every year.

In all likelihood, Michigan is going to be in the College Football Playoff for the third season in a row, but for now its fans will be celebrating another win over Ohio State.