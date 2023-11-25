The Michigan football offense will get a huge boost with the return of star wide receiver Roman Wilson against Ohio State.

We got a big one this week, ladies and gentlemen! The Michigan Wolverines are taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes in clash between college football titans. However, the Wolverines have been dealing with a lot of trouble as of late. The biggest elephant in the room, of course, is coach Jim Harbaugh's supension. However, one area of concern that they have is an injury to one of their star receivers, Roman Wilson.

Wilson suffered an injury after taking a brutal hit during their last game against Maryland. It was clear that the Michigan football team's offense struggled without their number one receiver. Thankfully, the team will have the star wide receiver back in time for The Game, per Pete Thamel.

Good news for Michigan. No Roman Wilson on here. pic.twitter.com/3doI6bZEZW — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 25, 2023

J.J McCarthy's production declined drastically without Wilson on the field. Against Maryland, the Michigan football star threw for only 141 yards and had one interception. There's definitely concern about Wilson's health (that hit he took was brutal, after all), but he seems to be just fine.

Michigan and Ohio State are two of the undefeated teams in the league, adding more stakes to this classic college football rivalry. Ohio State's defense is quite strong, and they've had been one of the best defenses in the league this season. In contrast, the Wolverines are absolutely a fierce scoring unit when they're fully healthy.

Buckle up, folks. This could be a preview of a potential College Football Playoff matchup down the line. Who will take their first loss this season? We'll see what happens.