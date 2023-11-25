Michigan is without a star offensive lineman in Saturday's game against Ohio State. Zak Zinter had to be carted off the field.

The Michigan football team is already playing their biggest game of the season Saturday against Ohio State without head coach Jim Harbaugh. The situation got even harder for the Wolverines as star offensive lineman Zak Zinter went down with a leg injury and had to be carted off the field, per The Athletic. Michigan's fans roared in support as Zinter was taken out of the game.

Zinter is the most experienced offensive lineman for the Wolverines and it's a huge blow for the team to lose him. He's started 41 games for Michigan, per Fox. Following Zinter's injury, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy went and hugged Zinter's family.

The Michigan-Ohio State rivalry is already one of the most heated in sports, but this year's football game means even more for both teams. Both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated at 11-0, and 8-0 in the Big Ten Conference. The winner of Saturday's game is very likely headed to the College Football Playoff.

Michigan is also playing without Jim Harbaugh, who is serving the final game of a three-game suspension by the Big Ten as the NCAA investigates the program and whether it engaged in sign-stealing from other programs. Michigan parted ways with their linebackers coach and an analyst as the probe continues. Sherrone Moore is acting as head coach while Harbaugh sits out. Harbaugh would be allowed to coach the team in their next game, which would be either the Big Ten Conference Championship or a bowl game, depending on Saturday's results. A victory over Ohio State would put Michigan in the Big Ten championship.

Michigan leads Ohio State at the time of writing, 24-17 in the fourth quarter.