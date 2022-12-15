By Zen Angeles · 3 min read

League of Legends: Wild Rift Patch 3.4b will be the last patch update for the year and what better way to welcome the patch with than introducing another champion, Lillia. Besides the release of the new champion, there will also be a lot of buffs and nerfs for a handful of champions to balance the game. The patch will be angled to have a balance to find a transition towards the big update next year of Patch 3.5.

Lillia Arriving to Wild Rift

The Bashful Bloom, Lillia, is coming to Wild Rift as a Jungle champion that can help win lanes with her mobility and burst. In Wild Rift, with a smaller map as well as lesser HP pool, that will be a good thing for our little friend to hop, skip, and jump across the map, assisting in potential kills that would give your teammates the advantage you need.

Kayn Buff Despite Recent Release

Kayn was surprisingly weak in the meta after his arrival in Wild Rift. A lot of players anticipated for Kayn to be powerful due to having a smaller map to play with his skill of passing through walls. The damage numbers however weren’t enough to actually call him an assassin in the game so developers buffed some of his damage.

Wild Rift patch 3.4b notes

Champion changes

Braum

base stats Base Attack Damage: 58 → 54 Base Armor: 50 → 46



Dr. Mundo

Infected Bonesaw Damage to monsters cap: 125/200/275/350 → 250/350/450/550

Heart Zapper Cooldown: 16/15/14/13s → 13/12/11/10s



Garen

Judgment Base damage: 9/12/15/18 → 11/14/17/20 Total base damage for all ticks: 72/96/120/144 → 88/112/136/160 Outer edge critical multiplier: 125/130/135/140% → 135/140/145/150%



Kassadin

Null Sphere Base damage: 70/135/200/265 → 80/145/210/275 Cooldown: 11/10/9/8s → 10/9/8/7s



Kayn

The Darkin Scythe Shadow Assassin bonus damage: 10~38% → 14~42%

Blade’s Reach Shadow Assassin cast time: 0.55s → 0.4s



Nunu & Willump

Consume Healing Ability Power ratio: 60% → 70%

Snowball Barrage Ability Power ratio per snowball: 4% → 5% Max snowball Ability Power ratio: 68% → 85%

Absolute Zero Shield Ability Power ratio: 150% → 180%



Pantheon

Aegis Assault Cooldown: 18/16/14/12s → 15/14/13/12s

Grand Starfall Armor penetration percentage: 10/15/20% → 10/17.5/25%



Rakan

The Quickness Increased Movement speed when hitting an enemy: 100% → 75%



Riven

Base stats Armor per level: 3.9 → 4.5 Health regeneration: 10.5 → 12

Valor Shield Attack Damage ratio: 100% → 90%



Aram changes

Aatrox

Damage received: 0% → -10%

Fizz

Damage dealt: 0% → +5%

Katarina

Damage received: -10% → -15%

Kayn

Energy growth per 10 seconds: Minute² + 25 → 3 × (Minute² + 25)

Damage dealt: 0% → +5%

Damage received: 0% → -5%

Warwick

Damage dealt: 0% → +5%

Damage received: 0% → -10%

Gameplay changes

Rune changes

Domination: Giant Slayer

500 Bonus Health increases additional damage by 10% → 700 Bonus Health increases additional damage by 14%

Domination: Sudden Impact

Armor and Magic resistance penetration: 10 → 13

Duration: 3s → 4s

Inspiration: Pathfinder

When out of combat, recover missing health/mana per second: 0.6% → 1%

