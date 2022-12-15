League of Legends: Wild Rift Patch 3.4b will be the last patch update for the year and what better way to welcome the patch with than introducing another champion, Lillia. Besides the release of the new champion, there will also be a lot of buffs and nerfs for a handful of champions to balance the game. The patch will be angled to have a balance to find a transition towards the big update next year of Patch 3.5.
Lillia Arriving to Wild Rift
The Bashful Bloom, Lillia, is coming to Wild Rift as a Jungle champion that can help win lanes with her mobility and burst. In Wild Rift, with a smaller map as well as lesser HP pool, that will be a good thing for our little friend to hop, skip, and jump across the map, assisting in potential kills that would give your teammates the advantage you need.
Kayn Buff Despite Recent Release
Kayn was surprisingly weak in the meta after his arrival in Wild Rift. A lot of players anticipated for Kayn to be powerful due to having a smaller map to play with his skill of passing through walls. The damage numbers however weren’t enough to actually call him an assassin in the game so developers buffed some of his damage.
Wild Rift patch 3.4b notes
Champion changes
Braum
- base stats
- Base Attack Damage: 58 → 54
- Base Armor: 50 → 46
Dr. Mundo
- Infected Bonesaw
- Damage to monsters cap: 125/200/275/350 → 250/350/450/550
- Heart Zapper
- Cooldown: 16/15/14/13s → 13/12/11/10s
Garen
- Judgment
- Base damage: 9/12/15/18 → 11/14/17/20
- Total base damage for all ticks: 72/96/120/144 → 88/112/136/160
- Outer edge critical multiplier: 125/130/135/140% → 135/140/145/150%
Kassadin
- Null Sphere
- Base damage: 70/135/200/265 → 80/145/210/275
- Cooldown: 11/10/9/8s → 10/9/8/7s
Kayn
- The Darkin Scythe
- Shadow Assassin bonus damage: 10~38% → 14~42%
- Blade’s Reach
- Shadow Assassin cast time: 0.55s → 0.4s
Nunu & Willump
- Consume
- Healing Ability Power ratio: 60% → 70%
- Snowball Barrage
- Ability Power ratio per snowball: 4% → 5%
- Max snowball Ability Power ratio: 68% → 85%
- Absolute Zero
- Shield Ability Power ratio: 150% → 180%
Pantheon
- Aegis Assault
- Cooldown: 18/16/14/12s → 15/14/13/12s
- Grand Starfall
- Armor penetration percentage: 10/15/20% → 10/17.5/25%
Rakan
- The Quickness
- Increased Movement speed when hitting an enemy: 100% → 75%
Riven
- Base stats
- Armor per level: 3.9 → 4.5
- Health regeneration: 10.5 → 12
- Valor
- Shield Attack Damage ratio: 100% → 90%
Aram changes
Aatrox
- Damage received: 0% → -10%
Fizz
- Damage dealt: 0% → +5%
Katarina
- Damage received: -10% → -15%
Kayn
- Energy growth per 10 seconds: Minute² + 25 → 3 × (Minute² + 25)
- Damage dealt: 0% → +5%
- Damage received: 0% → -5%
Warwick
- Damage dealt: 0% → +5%
- Damage received: 0% → -10%
Gameplay changes
Rune changes
Domination: Giant Slayer
- 500 Bonus Health increases additional damage by 10% → 700 Bonus Health increases additional damage by 14%
Domination: Sudden Impact
- Armor and Magic resistance penetration: 10 → 13
- Duration: 3s → 4s
Inspiration: Pathfinder
- When out of combat, recover missing health/mana per second: 0.6% → 1%
