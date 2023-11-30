The Predators look to stay hot as we continue our NHL odds series with a Wild-Predators prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Nashville Predators look to stay hot as they face the Minnesota Wild. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Wild-Predators prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Wild come into the game at 6-10-4 on the year. They faced the Blues the last time out. Joel Eriksson Ek got the scoring started for the Wild just 2:41 into the game to give them a 1-0 lead. The Blues would tie it up, but the Wild would regain the lead at the end of the first period. In the second, it was all about the goalies and defense, as neither team could break through. Another breakthrough did happen in the third though, as the Wild increased their lead on a Matt Boldt goal with under three left in the game. They would hold onto that lead and win 3-1.

Meanwhile, the Predators come into the game at 11-10-2 on the year. They have also won six games in a row now. The last time out, it was against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Predators got up 2-0 in the first period on back-to-back goals from Michael McCarron. In the second, Evgeni Malkin scored to make it a one-goal game, and then Bryan Rust tied it up in the third. Just 14 seconds into overtime, Filip Forsberg would send the home crowd home happy, with a 3-2 win, their sixth in a row.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Wild-Predators Odds

Minnesota Wild: -105

Nashville Predators: -114

Over: 5.5 (-138)

Under: 5.5 (+112)

How to Watch Wild vs. Predators

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Wild Will Win

Joel Eriksson Ek scored last time out, and he leads the team in goals this year. He comes into the game with 11 of them on the season, and with his seven assists, he has 18 points. That is a good second on the team in points. Meanwhile, he has been great on the power play this year. Eriksson Ek comes in with six goals on the power play and one assist.

The team leader in points this year comes in the form of Mats Zuccarello. He has five goals and leads the team in assists this year with 17. That gives him 22 points this year. He also had a goal and ten assists on the power play. Rounding out the top guys is Kirill Kaprizov. He comes into the game with six goals and 12 assists on the year, good for a tie for second in points at 18. Like the other two, he has been solid on the power play, with four goals and seven assists.

Meanwhile, the second rotation of players has some power too. Ryan Hartman comes in with seven goals this year, and four assists, giving him 11 points. That is good for a tie for fourth on the team. He is tied with Marco Rossie. Rossie enters the game with six goals and five assists for his 11 points. From the blue line, Jonas Brodin has been solid as well. He has a plus-seven rating this year while having a goal and eight assists.

On the year, the Wild sit 19th in the NHL in goals per game with 2.95 goals per game this year. On the power play, they are 24th, coming in with a 16 percent conversion rate and 12 goals. The penalty kill has been awful though. The Wild are last in the league there with just a 68.5 percent success rate.

The Wild are expected to start Fili Gustavsson in goal today. He is 3-6-2 on the year with a 3.66 goals-against average and a .886 save percentage. Last time out, he was solid though, stopping 23 of 25 shots in a win over the St. Louis Blues.

Why The Predators Will Win

The Predators are led by Filip Forsberg this year. He comes into the game with 12 goals and 15 assists, which brings him to 27 points on the year. All three marks lead the team this year. On the power play, he has been solid as well, with a goal and eight assists. The primary score on the power play has been Ryan O'Reilly. He comes into the game with ten goals and nine assists on the year, good for 19 points. Six of his nine goals have come on the power play though, with three assists as well. Tied for third on the team in points is Gustav Nyquist. He comes into another game with three goals and 13 assists on the year. Two of the goals and four of the assists have come on the power play.

Meanwhile, Roman Josi, the blue liner, is tied for third on the team in points with him. While putting up 12 assists, he has also added goals. Like Nyquist, he has two goals and four assists on the power play. Adding to the power play is Rommy Novak. Novak has six goals and six assists this year, with four of his goals and two of his assists on the power play. Meanwhile, he is tied on the team in points with Lule Evangelista, who has three goals and nine assists this year.

On the year, the Predators sit 13th in the NHL in scoring, sitting at 3.33 goals per game. They are 17th on the power play this year, with a 20.0 percent success rate, and 17 goals. Also, the Predators are 29th in the league on the penalty kill, sitting with a 73.5 percent success rate.

Juuse Saros is expected to start in goal today. He is 8-9-0 on the year with a 2.99 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. While the .900 save percentage is not great, Saros has been great in his last three starts. He has given up two goals in each of them with a save percentage over .920, winning all three games.

Final Wild-Predators Prediction & Pick

The Wild have been struggling this year. They are very streaking and are on another cold one. The main issues have been goaltending and the penalty kill. The Predators have an advantage in both of those areas tonight. With them being at home, rested, and playing well, this could be a long night for the Wild. Expect the Predators to score early in this game, and while holding onto that lead throughout.

Final Wild-Predators Prediction & Pick: Predators ML (-114)