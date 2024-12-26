ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a Central Division clash as the Minnesota Wild visit the Dallas Stars. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Wild-Stars prediction and pick.

The Wild come into the game at 21-10-4 on the year, which is good for second in the Central Divison. Still, they have struggled as of late as the Wild have fallen in the NHL Power Rankings and lost four of the last five. In their last game, they faced the Chicago Blackhawks. Connor Bedard scored in the first period to give the Blackhawks the lead, but Kirill Kaprizov would tie the game in the period. The two would be tied at two going into the third period when the Wild would add two goals in the third period, and go on to win the game 4-3.

Meanwhile, the Stars are 20-13-0, sitting fourth in a crowded Central Division. In their last game, they faced the Utah Hockey Club. The Stars opened the scoring in the first period, but Utah would tie the game. In the second period, Roope Hintz and Jamie Benn both scored to take the 3-1 lead. The Stars would allow a goal in the third period, but win the game 3-2.

Here are the Wild-Stars NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Wild-Stars Odds

Minnesota Wild: +1.5 (-180)

Moneyline: +140

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -170

Over: 5.5 (-128)

Under: 5.5 (+104)

How To Watch Wild vs Stars

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Wild Could Cover the Spread/Win

Kirill Kaprizov continues to impress for the Wild, leading the team in goals, assists, and points this year. Kaprizov has 23 goals and 27 assists this year. He also has three goals and eight assists on the power play. He is joined on the top line by Mats Zuccarello and Marco Rossi. Zuccarello is fourth on the team in points with seven goals and 12 assists this year. Meanwhile, Rossi is third on the team in points with 12 goals and 16 assists this year.

Meanwhile, it is Matt Boldy coming in from the second line who is second on the team in points. He comes into the game with 13 goals and 17 assists on the year. Further, he has four goals and five assists on the power play. He is joined on the line by Marcus Johansson. He has four goals and nine assists this year. Finally, Brock Faber has been solid from the blue line, with four goals and 14 assists this year.

Filip Gustavsson is expected to be in goal for the Wild in this one. He is 15-5-3 on the year with a 2.28 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage. He is fifth in the NHL in wins, fourth in goals-against average, and third in save percentage. Last time out, he stopped 28 of 31 shots in the victory.

Why the Stars Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Dallas Stars top line is led by Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz. Robertson leads the line in points, sitting third on the team in points this year. He has seven goals and 16 assists on the year with two goals and three assists on the power play. Hintz leads the team in goals, having 15 goals and six assists on the year, with three goals and two assists on the power play. The line is rounded out by Mavrik Bourque, who has two goals and five assists this year.

Matt Duchene leads the Stars in points this year. He has scored 13 goals and 17 assists this year while having three goals and eight assists on the power play. Duchene is currently playing on the second line and is joined on the line by Mason Marchment. Marchment has 12 goals and 15 assists this year, sitting second on the team in points. He also has a goal and five assists on the power play.

Jake Oettinger is expected to be in goal for the Stars in this one. He is 16-9-0 on the year with a 2.42 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. He is third in the NHL in wins, while sitting tenth in goals-against average. Oettinger was solid last time out, giving up two goals on 29 shots in a loss. Still, it was the third time in four games he has been above .930 in save percentage.

Final Wild-Stars Prediction & Pick

The Stars are favored in terms of odds in this NHL game. Still, the Wild have been one of the best defensive teams in the NHL, sitting sixth in the NHL in goals-against per game. They are also scoring 2.94 goals per game. Meanwhile, the Stars are scoring 3.15 goals per game, while sitting fourth in the NHL in goals-against per game. The Wild have struggled as of late, allowing 19 goals in the last five games. Expect the struggles to continue against a solid Stars team in this one.

Final Wild-Stars Prediction & Pick: Stars ML (-170)