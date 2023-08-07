Will Ferrell's net worth in 2023 is $160 million. Ferrell is a popular actor and producer who has starred in notable films such as Barbie, Anchorman, Elf, Blades of Glory, Get Hard, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, Daddy's Home, and many more. He is also a four-time Primetime Emmy Award winner and a Kids' Choice Award winner. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Will Ferrell's net worth in 2023.

Will Ferrell's net worth in 2023 is $160 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth. With that kind of money, it's no wonder Ferrell owns a $4.2 million apartment in Manhattan.

Will Ferrell was born on July 16, 1967, in Irvine, Calif. He attended University High School. Here, Ferrell was active in sports by playing for the school's basketball and football varsity squads.

After high school, Ferrell studied at USC and took up sports information. He eventually graduated with the class of 1990.

Will Ferrell working day jobs

Although Ferrell successfully earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in sports information, he confessed that he didn't enjoy the course. After graduating from university, Ferrell worked as a hotel valet. Unfortunately, while driving, Ferrell unintentionally hit the van, causing it lose its luggage rack, which ended his career as a hotel valet.

Afterwards, Ferrell tried his hand as a teller for Wells Fargo. Like his stint as a hotel valet, Ferrell's career as a teller also ended abruptly. In fact, Ferrell lost $500 in his first two days of work.

Will Ferrell hits it big with Saturday Night Live

In 1995, Ferrell appeared in television programs such as Grace Under Fire, On Our Own, Living Single, and A Bucket of Blood. But among his television appearances, Ferrell turned some heads for Saturday Night Live. Ferrell would appear in the television series from 1995 to 2002. By 2001, Ferrell was raking in $17,500 per episode or $367,500 per season, according to Cosmpolitan.

Will Ferrell's breakthrough performance in Austin Powers

After leaving Saturday Night Live, Ferrell's career faced uncertainty once more. However, his success in Saturday Night Live did help him land a few roles on the big screens.

In 1997, Ferrell made his cinematic debut in the film called Men Seeking Woman. During the same year, the SNL star also had a breakthrough performance in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, as Mustafa. Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery would go on to gross $67 million worldwide. Ferrell would reprise the role of Mustafa in Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, which grossed over $312 million worldwide.

This led to other film roles such as A Night at the Roxbury, The Thin Pink Line, The Suburbans, Dick, Superstar, Drowning Mona, The Ladies Man, and many more.

Will Ferrell's early successful films

In 2001, Ferrell starred in the comedy Zoolander alongside Hollywood stars Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson. While making Mugatu come to life, Zoolander would gross at least $60 million worldwide. Ferrell would return to Zoolander 2 fifteen years later.

In 2003, Ferrell took up the iconic role of Buddy in Elf. Elf would be a successful movie by grossing over $227 million worldwide. Furthermore, for the role, Ferrell was paid $2 million. Eighteen years later, Ferrell was reportedly offered to make a comeback to the franchise for the second installment. However, the decorated actor turned down the offer, despite having a $29 million paycheck.

Will Ferrell as Ron Burgundy

Anchorman is probably one of Ferrell's major highlights in his acting career. In the film series, Ferrell made Ron Burgundy come to life. Although Ferrell as a sportscaster didn't pan out in real life, he successfully played the role in the Anchorman film series.

In Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Ferrell netted $7 million. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy would gross $90.7 million around the world.

Nine years later, Ferrell reprised the role of Ron Burgundy in the second installment of Anchorman, Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues. The second installment of Anchorman would gross at least $173 million worldwide.

Will Ferrell has a big 2005

2005 was a big year for Ferrell. He appeared in a total of six films. These include Wedding Crashers, The Producers, Bewitched, The Wendell Baker Story, Winter Passing, and Kicking & Screaming.

For Bewitched and Kicking & Screaming, Ferrell enjoyed $20 million apiece.

Ferrell has enjoyed several high-paying movie roles since 2005. He earned $20 million each for Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, Semi-Pro, Land of the Lost, and Spirited.

Will Ferrell in The Shrink Next Door

Although Ferrell has starred mostly in the big screens, the Anchorman star also made waves in the television series The Shrink Next Door. For making Marty Markowitz come to life, Ferrell was paid $1 million per episode. Appearing in eight episodes, he received $8 million in total.

Will Ferrell in Barbie

Greta Gerwig's Barbie was a huge success after grossing over $1 billion worldwide. Appearing as Mattel CEO, Ferrell reportedly made $10 million.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Will Ferrell's net worth in 2023?