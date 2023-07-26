Will Ferrell is a popular comedy actor. He has starred in numerous movies including Daddy's Home, Get Hard, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Blades of Glory, and recently in the blockbuster Barbie. Ferrell also has four Primetime Emmy Awards to his name. Given his success on the big screen, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Will Ferrell's $4.2 million apartment in Manhattan.

Back in 2010, Ferrell had a busy year. He starred in a trifecta of movies such as The Other Guys, Everything Must Go, and Megamind. But despite a stacked year, the four-time Primetime Emmy Award winner still managed to do some real estate shopping. Ferrell purchased a Manhattan apartment, which made him shell out $4.2 million.

Here are some photos of Will Ferrell's $4.2 million apartment in Manhattan.

Photos courtesy of: Architectural Digest

Ferrell's apartment complex encompasses 2,800 square feet of living space. It includes three bedrooms.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Inside the apartment, some amenities include a spacious living room with a fireplace, an open kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a minimalist dining area, several indoor lounge areas, and a main bedroom with a sitting area and a sleek glass shower.

Unfortunately, despite a solid interior, the property doesn't include any amenities outdoors. Given that there's no outdoor space in the apartment, all of its features are mainly indoors. Regardless, the apartment's location is ideal for Ferrell, who should have no problems having access to known establishments stationed in the busy streets of New York.

Ferrell is a highly successful comedy actor, with several hits under his belt. As a result, it isn't surprising that the four-time Primetime Emmy Award winner can afford to live in a luxurious apartment like this one. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Ferrell has a net worth of around $160 million. Apart from a lucrative acting career, the Daddy's Home star also rakes in a lot of money from his jobs as a writer and producer.

While owning the $4.2 million Manhattan apartment, Ferrell also owns another lavish $9.9 million mansion in Los Angeles. It's worth noting that the Los Angeles home was once owned by big-time talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Will Ferrell's $4.2 million apartment in Manhattan.