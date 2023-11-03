Will Lakers' LeBron James and Dez Bryant get impressed with how Will Levis runs the Titans offense vs. the Steelers?

During the off-nights in the NBA, stars come out to watch teams duke it out for football glory. LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers is one of the most vocal superstar athletes when it comes to his takes on sports. He was even asked by Dez Bryant to choose between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans. The King knew exactly how to back Will Levis and the reason why he was taking him. He unveiled it in his latest post on X.

“I’m going Titans bro! I think Will Levis keeps it going. No Mincah hurts Pitts!” was the response that LeBron James had to the pressing question coming from Dez Bryant.

As of the moment, the Titans are slightly ahead of the Steelers with a 10-to-7 scoreline. This is partly because Levis has been winning the quarterback battle against Kenny Pickett. He currently has an efficient eight completions on 11 passing attempts which gave the squad a sizeable 97 yards before halftime kicks in.

The Titans also got a huge boost from their rushing game. Derrick Henry already has 10 carries which got him 45 rushing yards. A trip to the endzone for a touchdown also gave them the lead. Overall, Lakers' LeBron James might not regret choosing the Titans to win this matchup. Their secondary is making life difficult for Pickett and their offense is completely torching them. However, there is still a lot of football left to be played. Will they be able to keep the momentum going and notch the win?