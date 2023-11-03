As Titans QB Will Levis makes his second start vs. the Steelers on Thursday Night Football, the DeAndre Hopkins connection shows promise.

In his short tenure as the starting quarterback of the Tennessee Titans, Will Levis has quickly found success throwing to Tennessee's top offseason acquisition, WR DeAndre Hopkins. The five-time All-Pro has now amassed 50+ receiving yards in each of his first three full halves with Levis after reeling in four balls for 60 yards in the first half of the Titans' Thursday Night Football matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. In 11 halves with Ryan Tannehill this season, Hopkins reached that mark just once.

Last week, Levis had about as good a debut as possible. The Titans defeated the Atlanta Falcons 28-23, and Levis went 19-29 for 238 yards and four touchdowns. Hopkins returned to his vintage form with four catches for 128 yards and three touchdowns. That's the kind of production the Titans expected to get out of Hopkins when they signed him to a two-year, $26 million contract this summer.

As a bonus, Derrick Henry looked like his usual dominant self with 22 carries for 101 yards. Suddenly, it looked like the Titans had an offense. They had life. At 3-4 in a stacked AFC, it's still an uphill battle to make a playoff run. However, Levis is showing promising signs early in his career. Considering the Titans seemed to be stranded in mediocrity, Tennessee fans now have something to look forward to.

Hopkins is 31 years old, so he won't be around for the long haul with Will Levis. However, Levis' arm strength and Hopkins' big play ability pair together nicely. This connection should serve Levis very well as he learns the ropes of the NFL.