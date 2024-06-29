Will Smith has had one of the most rocky past few years an entertainer can endure the past several years. There's no other way to put it. From the drama with Jada Pinkett-Smith to Chris Rock, the public witnessed his ups and downs, no matter how high or low. Thankfully for him, it seems like he's on the rise again. The rapper has a new song cooked titled ‘You Can Make It' featuring Fridayy and Sunday Service Choir, which he plans to perform on a big stage at the BET Awards.

As Will Smith gears up for a highly anticipated performance at the 2024 BET Awards, fans are buzzing about his return to music and reflecting on his storied career in entertainment. From his early days as one half of DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince to his solo success on the big screen and in music, Smith has left an indelible mark on pop culture. Here’s a look back at five of his biggest hits that have defined his musical journey.

5. Parents Just Don't Understand (1988)

A cornerstone of Will Smith's early career with DJ Jazzy Jeff, “Parents Just Don't Understand” resonated with audiences for its humorous take on teenage rebellion and parental misunderstandings. The song's clever lyrics and catchy beats made it a breakout hit, marking Smith's entry into the music scene with a bang. It not only showcased his comedic timing but also hinted at his future success as a multifaceted entertainer. “Parents Just Don't Understand” remains a nostalgic favorite that captures Smith's early prowess as a storyteller and performer.

4. Men in Black (1997)

Will Smith's foray into the sci-fi blockbuster “Men in Black” wasn't just limited to the silver screen – it also produced one of his most iconic singles. The theme song “Men in Black” combines Smith's trademark wit with references to the film's extraterrestrial premise. Winning a Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance, the song topped charts globally and became a cultural phenomenon. Smith's ability to seamlessly merge movie themes with chart-topping hits further cemented his status as a versatile entertainer.

3. Miami (1997)

“Miami” sees Will Smith paying homage to the vibrant culture and lifestyle of the Sunshine State. With its infectious Latin-inspired beats and vivid storytelling, the song paints a vivid picture of the glitz and glamour of Miami's South Beach. Smith's affection for the city shines through as he navigates through its diverse neighborhoods and exclusive parties. “Miami” not only topped charts but also became synonymous with Smith's ability to blend storytelling with infectious rhythms, captivating audiences worldwide.

2. Gettin' Jiggy wit It (1997)

“Gettin' Jiggy wit It” catapulted Will Smith into solo stardom, showcasing his charisma and infectious energy on the dance floor. The upbeat track, laden with catchy hooks and playful lyrics, became a global phenomenon and earned Smith a Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance. Its success marked a pivotal moment in his career, solidifying his transition from TV star to bona fide musical icon. “Gettin' Jiggy wit It” remains a quintessential party anthem that captures Smith's knack for creating music that makes you move.

1. Summertime (1991)

One of Will Smith's earliest and most beloved tracks, “Summertime” captures the essence of carefree summers in Philadelphia. Teaming up with DJ Jazzy Jeff, Smith's smooth delivery and nostalgic lyrics celebrate the joys of warm weather, BBQs, and cruising around the neighborhood. This Grammy-winning hit not only topped charts but also became a timeless anthem that continues to resonate with listeners decades later. Its enduring popularity reaffirms Smith's ability to craft feel-good music that transcends generations.

Looking Ahead to the BET Awards

As Will Smith prepares to grace the stage at the 2024 BET Awards, anticipation is high for what promises to be a memorable performance. His return to music with the gospel-leaning single “You Can Make It,” featuring Fridayy and the Sunday Service Choir, underscores his continued evolution as an artist. With a career spanning decades, Smith's ability to connect with audiences through music remains as strong as ever.

Will Smith's journey from sitcom star to Hollywood heavyweight and chart-topping musician is a testament to his talent and versatility. As he prepares to showcase his musical prowess at the BET Awards, fans can reflect on his top hits that have defined different eras of his career. From nostalgic anthems like “Summertime” to global smashes like “Men in Black,” Smith's music continues to resonate across generations. His impact on popular culture is undeniable, and his upcoming performance serves as a celebration of his enduring legacy in entertainment.

