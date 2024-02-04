Taylor Swift's Song of the Year award at the Grammys is long overdue and this sunday, we're all rooting for the Anti-Hero.

Taylor Swift's nomination for Song of the Year at the 2024 Grammys with ‘Anti-Hero' is probably the most deserving award in the ceremony. This Sunday, it's high time the Recording Academy gave it to her.

Now, we do know Swift is more of an ‘album' artist. She sells a million copies on each album debut week, the most out of any artist. Right now, she's pacing to be the best-selling artist of the decade. Rightfully, she has earned an award for this recognition with her three Album of the Year awards from the Grammys (Fearless, 1989, and folklore).

But besides being an ‘album' artist, Swift is also a prolific songwriter. The best in our generation. Arguably only behind Mariah Carey. Unfortunately, out of her 52 nominations in the Grammys, she has never won Song of the Year yet. Time and time again, she proved her lyrics cut deep and simultaneously relatable. Even though she's ahead of us as a billionaire.

What is Song of the Year?

For starters, the Song of the Year award at the Grammys celebrates how well a song is written. It's about recognizing the people who wrote the song, and for someone like Taylor, it's way overdue.

As a songwriter like Swift, the SOTY award is quite overdue.

To analyze, the Grammy-nominated song ‘Anti-Hero' is the kind of pop song that gets stuck in your head. As you listen over time, you realize the lyrics aren't even as shallow as most pop songs.

”Did you hear my covert narcissism I disguise as altruism

Like some kind of congressman?”

Most people can agree that sometimes they act like they're being really nice to help others, but really, they're just trying to make themselves look good. Like Swift, who subscribed to being a “good girl” at the start of her career. This time, she compares herself to a politician who acts like they're helping everyone. When really, they're just doing it for their own benefit.

As relatable as it sounds, ‘Anti-Hero' is an open diary from Swift to her fans.

“It's me, hi

I'm the problem, it's me

At teatime, everybody agrees

I'll stare directly at the sun, but never in the mirror

It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero”

In these lines, Taylor Swift admits she's the problem. During tea time or when people get together, everyone seems to agree about her issues. True to her words, she did experience this with the Kanye-Kim issue with #TaylorSwiftIsOver trending on Twitter. But with reputation, she owned up to her karma.

Then she mentions she can handle tough situations but avoids looking at herself honestly. She thinks it's tiring for others to support them because she's not like typical heroes. But more like anti-heroes, who are flawed characters.

Like the production of the song, Anti-Hero hides its emotions behind its upbeat nature. And if we're going to compare these to her Grammy-winning albums, you could say it's a combination of 1989 and folklore.

Hence, why Taylor Swift deserves to win Song of the Year more than ever.

Watch Taylor Swift on 2024 Grammys this February 5.