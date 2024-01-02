The actor is long overdue for getting a star.

Actor Willem Dafoe will get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The famed actor made his movie debut in 1980's Heaven's Gate and went on to perform in numerous other films since, according to IMDb.

Details of the event have not been released yet, but it's been a long time coming for the iconic actor, considering he's been acting for over 40 years.

Dafoe is known for his controversial roles and versatility as an actor.

As his start, Britannica said he went to the University of Wisconsin to study theatre. However, he left school to join Theater X, an experimental theatre troupe. He then toured with Theater X for four years until moving to New York City, where he joined the Performance Group.

After Heaven's Gate, he appeared in numerous roles, such as Platoon (1986), The Last Temptation of Christ (1988), and Mississippi Burning (1988).

You'll recognize the actor from Spider-Man (2002) and three of its sequels as he played the Green Goblin.

He recently played Vincent van Gogh in At Eternity's Gate (2018). Plus, he was in The Last Thing He Wanted (2020) and more.

The actor has been an awards contender, such as a nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Max Schreck in Shadow Of The Vampire.

Dafoe has a son, Jack, with his companion, Elizabeth LeCompte, Hello Magazine states.

More information about Willem Dafoe's Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony should come soon. The ceremony is held on Hollywood Blvd in Hollywood, California.