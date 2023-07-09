16-year-old tennis prodigy Mirra Andreeva made a bit of history at Wimbledon on Sunday.

Making her debut at the All-England Club this year, the Russian qualifier defeated 22nd seed Anastia Potapova 6-2, 7-5 to reach the fourth round.

As a result, she became the youngest player to reach the women's fourth round at Wimbledon since Coco Gauff achieved the feat back in 2019.

The win was all the more impressive considering the teenager — who notably made the third round of the French Open last month in her first major tournament — was trailing 4-1 in the second set.

That detail made the win especially sweet for Andreeva, who revealed she couldn't show any emotions during the contest because of how tiring the match turned out to be.

“I came back from 1-4, so of course I feel great,” Andreeva said (via Yahoo). “Today, honestly, even if I wanted to show some emotions, I honestly, I couldn’t because I was out of breath almost every point. I really couldn’t show any emotions.”

The emotions eventually came out soon after as Andreeva sat down and pulled a Wimbledon towel over her face to regain her composure.

Andreeva will play American Madison Keys next in the round of 16 on Monday. The winner will get a spot in the quarterfinals at SW19.

Elsewhere, Marketa Vondrousova was the first player to reach the women's quarterfinals after coming back from a set down to defeat Marie Bouzkova 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Jessica Pegula, the fourth seed, also reached the quarterfinals after the American defeated Leesia Tsurenko 6-1, 6-3. She will face Vondrousova on Tuesday.