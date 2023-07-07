While visiting Wimbledon, Kate Middleton was caught on video in a viral moment. The Princess of Wales is an avid tennis fan, and that was seen in a viral TikTok video where she was laser focused on the movements of the ball on the court, per People.

“All eyes on me 🎾,” the clip, which has over a million views, was captioned.

Kate Middleton visited the prestigious tennis tournament at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Tuesday. She turned her head left and right as she watched the court, her gaze perfectly synced with those around her.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Princess Kate is an avid tennis player and serves as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club since 2016. Because of her royal position, she exclusively wears a green and purple bow tie pin to Wimbledon. The pin was passed down from Queen Elizabeth. She also has the honor of handing out trophies to the winners.

The Princess of Wales also made headlines when she and Roger Federer joined the Wimbledon courts. There, the two played a few sets together, and also met with some of the ball boys and girls of the Grand Slam event.

Princess Kate was impressed with the youth and their endless drills. She even joined in on a few of them. She praised them in a video, saying, “To see the training and the dedication and the amount of time that is put into the training and making sure this goes well on the day for the champions who are playing at Wimbledon…yeah, it’s incredible to see it behind the scenes,” she said.