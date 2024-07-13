LOS ANGELES — The Dallas Wings are set to enter Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Sparks with a 5-18 record. The Wings are hoping to earn a big victory in Dallas and protect home court. Meanwhile, Monica McNutt of ESPN took some time to discuss the Wings during the ESPYS red carpet event in Los Angeles on Thursday.

McNutt shared two attention-catching takes while speaking to ClutchPoints. Her first admission was in reference to Wings star Arike Ogunbowale. Ogunbowale does not always receive as much attention as other stars in the WNBA, but McNutt does not believe she is underrated.

“I don't think she's underrated as a scorer,” McNutt told ClutchPoints. “I think this year Dallas' injuries have really stifled what was a promising season in terms of them getting back into form this year. So they're probably not as talked about because they're struggling with the overall record. But I don't think she's underrated, I think she's lethal.”

Can Wings still make playoffs in 2024?

Ogunbowale is a star. However, can she lead Dallas to the playoffs despite their underwhelming campaign up to this point? McNutt is not ready to rule the Wings out in 2024.

“I wouldn't even go past this season,” McNutt said. “I think if they get healthy after the Olympic break… They have a shot to shake it up. They're tremendous at scoring in the paint, they've got size… They've got a great scorer in Arike Ogunbowale. If they can hold on to Odyssey (Sims), they'll have a point guard. But I know that's the hardship contract and that gets a little tricky.”

It needs to be noted that McNutt is not claiming that the Wings will make the playoffs. She simply stated that Dallas still has a chance to make things interesting and perhaps make a run after the Olympic break.

The Wings are hoping to get Satou Sabally back after the break. Sabally was an MVP candidate in 2023 and she is more than capable of making a pivotal difference for any team. Of course, there may be some rust as she has not played all season. Nevertheless, she will still make a huge impact without question.

If Sabally returns and plays well, the Wings will play an overall better brand of basketball. Maddy Siegrist is also injured and getting her back would certainly help the team. The question is whether or not the Wings can climb back in the standings.

Wings' current position

As of this story's writing, the Wings hold the worst record in the WNBA with their aforementioned 5-18 mark. That could change soon as the Sparks will enter Saturday's game sitting at 5-17. Additionally, the Washington Mystics are just 6-17.

The concern for the Wings is that every other team in the Western Conference currently has a winning record. Dallas will need to heat up as the summer continues and they will need their West rivals to cool off.

There is still hope for the Wings. The season is far from over. With two games remaining before the Olympic break, ending the first-half on a positive note will be of the utmost importance.