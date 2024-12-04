Dallas Wings superstar Arike Ogunbowale has been dominating the WNBA for years. As a result, it was not surprising to see Ogunbowale leave her opponents in shambles during a recent 5v5 run she participated in with basketball content creator Tristan Jass.

Ogunbowale appeared to be in mid-season form. She was finding the bottom of the net on her step-back jump-shot consistently, finishing around the basket and she even made five consecutive three-point shots at one point during the 5v5 run.

There was even a shot where Ogunbowale seemingly lost the handle on the ball and still managed to connect on the shot. That is how locked in she was.

At the end of the run, Ogunbowale displayed her ability to come through in the clutch.

“I want you to end it, Arike,” Jass said. “End it.”

Sure enough, Arike Ogunbowale made the game-winning three-point shot.

Now, it isn't surprising by any means to see Ogunbowale play well at a 5v5 run. After all, she is one of the best players in the WNBA. Ogunbowale also happens to arguably be the best one-on-one player in the entire league. In fact, Caitlin Clark made that exact claim during WNBA All-Star Weekend in 2024.

“She is probably the best one-on-one player in our league,” Clark said of Ogunbowale.

The Wings did not make the postseason in 2024 following their deep playoff run in 2023. Dallas did earn the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft via the WNBA Draft Lottery, however. The expectation is that the Wings will select UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers in the draft barring unforeseen circumstances.

Arike Ogunbowale is set to lead the Wings once again during the upcoming campaign. Dallas has players such as Teaira McCowan, Maddy Siegrist and Jacy Sheldon prepared to return as well. Satou Sabally is going to be a free agent, but the Wings can use the core designation on her.

If Sabally returns and the Wings draft Bueckers, Dallas will be in a great position with Ogunbowale leading the way.