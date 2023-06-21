Dallas Wings player Arike Ogunbowale was ejected from Tuesday's game versus the Atlanta Dream. Dallas still won the game 85-73, but the ejection stole headlines. Ogunbowale not only hyped up the crowd on her way off the court, but even signed an autograph after being tossed from the contest, per ESPN.

Ogunbowale played well prior to the ejection, scoring 21 points in the win. She addressed the incident following the game, per M.A. Voepel of ESPN.

“I don't know how much I can even say,” Ogunbowale said. “I just feel like all around, from top to bottom, coaches, refs, I don't know, everybody just needs to be able to control their emotions. Everybody's going to be emotional in the game.”

The game was filled with emotion, as 10 total technical fouls were called. In the end though, Dallas was content with earning the win.

In addition to Ogunbowale's strong performance, Natasha Howard and Kalani Brown also played well. Howard scored 23 points to lead the Wings, while Brown posted an 11-point, 14-rebound double-double. Overall, the Wings shot just 40.9 percent from the field, but they posted a 35.3 three-point percentage in the game.

Dallas now holds a 6-6 record for the season. They trail the 10-1 Las Vegas Aces by 4.5 games in the Western Conference, but their record is good enough for second place in the conference. That said, the Wings would like to play with a bit more consistency moving forward.

Dallas will try to win their second game in a row on Friday versus the Los Angeles Sparks.