While the Connecticut Sun lost several players from last season’s WNBA Semifinals teams, they aren’t quite yet in rebuilding mode. Marina Mabrey had put in a trade request following the roster shakeup, but Sun president Jennifer Rizzotti recently stated that the team had denied Mabrey’s request. The denial of Marina Mabrey’s trade request prompted a hilarious social media response from Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale.

Ogunbowale posted a popular social media clip of a player badly missing every shot they take in almost purposeful fashion with the caption, ‘me all season if my trade request got denied.’

It was obviously posted in jest, but some fans responded to Ogunbowale questioning her professionalism in a potential situation like that. Ogunbowale also responded with a quip of her own, reminding fans that social media should be a place for laughs and not to take everything so seriously.

It’s worth noting that Marina Mabrey and Arike Ogunbowale were teammates in college at Notre Dame and were part of the 2018 national championship team. She was just having a laugh at her old friend’s expense.

Sun not quite rebuilding

It’s been a sea of massive overhaul for the Sun this offseason. The first domino fell when the team parted ways with head coach Stephanie White. White had been at the helm for two seasons and had the Sun as one of the top teams in the WNBA.

Following White’s departure, the Sun lost several key players as the WNBA free agency period rolled around. Alyssa Thomas was sent to the Phoenix Mercury in a major sign-and-trade deal. Tyasha Harris was traded to the Wings. DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones signed with the Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream, respectively.

It would seem like the Sun would be prime for a rebuild, but that doesn’t appear to the case just yet. They intend to have Mabrey on the roster this season and probably Natasha Cloud as well who was acquired in the Thomas sign-and-trade.

The Sun have a new head coach at the helm in Rachid Meziane. Meziane is a rookie WNBA coach, but has extensive coaching experience in FIBA and overseas competition.

This past season, the Sun reached the WNBA Semifinals but were eliminated by the New York Liberty in four games.

As it gets closer to the start of the 2025 WNBA season, it will be interesting to see if the Sun change their stance on a Mabrey trade, or if she hilariously takes Ogunbowale’s advice.