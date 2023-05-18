The Dallas Wings made headlines on Wednesday by waiving Charli Collier, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft, two seasons into her rookie deal.

Collier, who played college basketball at Texas, provided underwhelming numbers from a first overall pick. In 17 games in 2022, Collier averaged two points and played under five minutes per game. As a rookie in 2021, she played over 12 minutes and scored 3.4 points with 3.6 rebounds per game.

Collier posted an elongated message on her social media pages discussing the move.

“Today is a hard day, but I am proud of the work I have put in to get here and know there are better things ahead,” Collier said. “I went overseas, grew as a person and got better. All the feedback I got through camp was positive. Today I was told that if not for injuries at other spots I would have been on the team. That’s a hard thing to hear.”

The Wings are going through a rough stretch injury-wise before the regular season even tips off. Dallas will be without two potential starters for at least six weeks and now lose a former No. 1 pick who just didn’t pan out.

Last season the Wings took a .500 record into the WNBA Playoffs as a six-seed. They lost in three games to the Connecticut Sun in the first round. Dallas now has a lot of unfamiliar faces on the roster with the absence of some key pieces from years past. Charli Collier is one of those absentees, and she’ll now look for a new team as the 2023 season approaches.