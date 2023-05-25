David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The 2023 WNBA season is officially underway and most teams will have played at least two games by the end of this week. In the early goings, the Dallas Wings are near the top of the standings having won their season opener against the Atlanta Dream. The Wings made the playoffs last season but revamped their roster a bit. One of the mainstays though is Teaira McCowan who holds down the middle for the Wings. She appears to be one of the team’s building blocks and their center of the future. Teaira McCowan suffered a knee injury against the Dream and did not return to the game. She appears okay though for Friday’s game against the Seattle Storm as she is not listed on the Wings injury report and is instead listed as a projected starter as per Jasmine Harper of Winsidr.

The Dallas Wings have announced their projected starters for Friday’s game versus the Seattle Storm. @Winsidr Veronica Burton

Arike Ogunbowale

Teaira McCowan

Satou Sabally

Natasha Howard Looks like McCowan may be okay after tweaking her knee in the season opener vs. Atlanta. — Jasmine Harper (@harperxxwrites) May 25, 2023

Teaira McCowan has been relatively injury free during her WNBA career to this point and her continued development is something to watch this season. Before leaving the game against the Dream, McCowan had put up four points and nine rebounds on 2-3 shooting from the field in 16 minutes of play.

Last season, she played in 33 games including 15 starts while averaging 11.0 points per game and 7.0 rebounds with shooting splits of 60.2 percent shooting from the field and 60 percent shooting from the free-throw line. In the playoffs, McCowan averaged 10.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.7 blocked shots on shooting splits of 48 percent shooting from the field and 53.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Although the Wings have not yet released the official injury report, McCowan most likely will play based on this information.