The Dallas Wings have been off to a so-so start to the 2023 WNBA season. With a record of 3-3, they're not exactly wowing anyone, but their not bad. They have a budding superstar in Arike Ogunbowale who has been off to a hot start to the season. They have a shot to get back over .500 on Wednesday at home against the Phoenix Mercury. They'll have some additional help too in the wake of Crystal Dangerfield's injury. The Wings signed Odyssey Sims to a rest of the season contract as per Jasmine Harper of Winsidr.

PER RELEASE: Dallas Wings have signed Odyssey Sims to a rest-of-season contract. Wings were granted a hardship due to only having nine available players now after losing Crystal Dangerfield on Sunday to injury. @Winsidr — Jasmine Harper (@harperxxwrites) June 7, 2023

The Wings were able to sign Odyssey Sims to a contract due to having only nine available players with Dangerfield's injury. They are also without Diamond DeShields and rookie Lou Lopez Senechal due to injury. They will be without starting center Teaira McCowan who is taking part in Eurobasket with Turkey and has her contract temporarily suspended.

This will be Sims' tenth season in the WNBA. She split last season with the Minnesota Lynx and the Connecticut. In a total of 29 games last season, Sims averaged 6.9 points per game, 1.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 32.1 percent shooting from the field, 26.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 66.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Sims began her WNBA career as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 draft with the then Tulsa Shock. She accompanied the Shock when they moved and became the Dallas Wings. She's also had stints with the Los Angeles Sparks and Atlanta Dream and she was an All-Star in 2019 as a member of the Lynx.