The Dallas Wings have waived center Stephanie Soares, the team announced on Saturday.

The Wings acquired Soares in a draft night trade with the Washington Mystics in 2023. She had initially been selected fourth overall by Washington before Dallas made the move to acquire her.

The 24-year-old did not play in 2023 due to an injury. She ended up making her WNBA debut in the 2024 season with the Wings. Soares averaged 1.1 points and 2.1 rebounds per outing across 22 games played, as she drew three starts along the way.

Soares will likely receive another opportunity in the WNBA. At only 24 years old, she could still play an important role for a team. The Wings, however, are moving in a different direction.

Wings looking to bounce back in 2025

The Wings are looking to take a step in the right direction following a disappointing 2024 campaign. Dallas reached the postseason in 2023, but they finished with the second worst record in the league in 2024. The Wings ultimately made the decision to move on from head coach Latricia Trammell before recently hiring Chris Koclanes as the team's next head coach.

Dallas endured an injury-riddled 2024 season. Placing the blame all on Trammell would be unfair. With that being said, the Wings clearly felt that a change was necessary. Perhaps Koclanes can lead the Wings back to the postseason.

Of course, earning the No. 1 pick via the WNBA Draft Lottery will play a big role in Dallas' potential future success. UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers is expected to be selected first overall in 2025. She features a franchise-changing ceiling.

With Bueckers possibly set to join Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally with the Wings, Dallas' future looks promising. However, Bueckers could utilize her final year of college eligibility, so nothing is guaranteed.

With WNBA free agency right around the corner, the Wings will have more big decisions to make as they attempt to build a contending team once again.