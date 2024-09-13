ARLINGTON, TX — The Dallas Wings were defeated by the New York Liberty 99-67 on Thursday night. It was a difficult overall game for the Wings. However, Arike Ogunbowale still managed to make history.

Ogunbowale entered the game just 10 points behind Deanna Nolan's all-time Wings scoring record. The Wings star only scored 11 points in the game, but Ogunbowale still surpassed Nolan's record and became the franchise's all-time points leader with 3,972.

Ogunbowale addressed her record-setting night after the game while speaking to reporters.

“It was definitely dope,” Ogunbowale said. “Obviously, that point in the game, we're losing bad so that's tough. Just seeing someone (Nolan) who paved the way for players like myself and the rest of the league… Give props because it's definitely dope.”

Wings react to Arike Ogunbowale's historic moment

The College Park Center crowd did not initially realize Ogunbowale made history. It was then announced to the crowd which was followed by applause and an excited overall reaction.

Wings forward Maddy Siegrist was the first player to congratulate Ogunbowale on the floor. She commented on Ogunbowale's historic moment.

“Arike's been a great mentor to me all year,” Siegrist said. “One day, we had off, Arike was like, ‘come (have) a day in the life with me…' We lifted first in Dallas. Then she drove me here, we had a good workout in the gym. Then we went to pilates. And she's like, ‘No, I do this three days a week, anytime you want to come.' So she's been like, so open with me in sharing that and showing what she does.

“I'm going to take that into my offseason… When you have a routine like that everyday then you know what you're doing… You're not overdoing it but you're doing enough to continue to get better. Just to see all the work she's put in, she's a great player and she's going to continue to do great things.”

Wings head coach Latricia Trammell has not been shy about giving Ogunbowale's work ethic and desire to improve credit throughout the season, something that did not change on Thursday night.

“She's almost going to reach that 4,000th point (Ogunbowale currently has 3,972 points), so I'm anxious to see what she does next,” Trammell said. “She puts the work in. I've said that before, she puts the work in. She's a true professional. I think about what she has done in the offseason to stay at an elite level. All those long hard hours in the gym and the different trainers is paying off for her… I cannot wait to see what she does next. I'm extremely proud of her. And she's taken more shots with me than she has any other person that's been here… So I let her play free.”

Ogunbowale keeps it 100% real

Arike Ogunbowale loves to play the game of basketball. She is focused on the task at hand, which is continuing to improve and help her team. Ogunbowale maintained her humble demeanor when asked to put her record-setting performance into perspective.

“I just love basketball,” Ogunbowale said. “I'm going to compete. Win, lose or draw I'm going to play my game. And I've been having fun in Dallas. Just to get that record is definitely cool. It's been a tough season but this is definitely something that I'll look on and be like, ‘I was able to do that with my team.' Obviously thank you to my team and my coaches and the organization… It's really cool.”

Arike Ogunbowale will attempt to reach 4,000 career points during the Wings' final home game of the season on Friday night against the Seattle Storm. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM EST.