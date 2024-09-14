ARLINGTON, TX — The Dallas Wings were defeated in their final home game of the 2024 WNBA regular season on Friday night, losing to the Seattle Storm by a final score of 83-81. The Wings gave the playoff-bound Storm a challenge but Seattle ultimately emerged victorious. Overall, it has been a difficult season for the Wings who now hold a 9-29 record. When asked what the team can learn from the 2024 campaign, Satou Sabally pointed to Dallas' impeccable resiliency.

“That we're all fighters,” Sabally responded. “We all have the personal grit and continue to play, although it doesn't work in our favor… We're a really close locker room. I'll definitely keep my teammates in mind forever.”

The Wings had high aspirations following their semifinals appearance in 2023. However, the plot of the 2024 season never truly gave Dallas an opportunity, as injuries told the story of the first half of the season. By the time Dallas got healthy, they were already in a hole that was going to be challenging to climb out of.

Although Dallas enjoyed some respectable moments during the second half of the season, they still struggled for the most part. Sabally's absence for the first portion of the season especially impacted the team, as she was recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.

Satou Sabally's future with Wings

Sabally's future with the Wings is uncertain. She has played a pivotal role throughout her time with the team. The 26-year-old made her WNBA debut in 2020 and has since made two All-Star teams and even finished fifth in WNBA MVP voting in 2023.

The harsh reality for the Wings is that Sabally is set to enter free agency following the season. Dallas surely would love to re-sign her, but doing so will not be easy. Sabally, despite her previous injury, is among the best players in the league and she will draw no shortage of interest in free agency.

All the Wings can do is try to re-sign her and hope that Sabally is open to a return.

On Friday night, Sabally recorded 18 points, seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block in what was an all-around impressive effort. Her performance was reminiscent of Sabally's top-five MVP voting finish in 2023.

“I just wanted to come out strong,” Sabally said after Friday's game. “It's the last home game of the season. Just try to play hard and play more like myself. I mean, we just owe it to the fans. They've been coming out every single game and I just wanted to end on a really good note.”

The Wings fell just short of a victory but it was an inspiring performance nonetheless. Dallas will play their final two games of the regular season on the road, with their next clash scheduled for Sunday in Indiana against the Fever. The Wings' final game will be held on Thursday in Las Vegas in a matchup with the Aces.