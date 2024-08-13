ARLINGTON, TX — The Dallas Wings practiced on Monday as they prepare for their first game back after the Olympic break on Friday. Making a playoff run will prove to be a challenge for the 6-19 Wings, but it is not impossible. Satou Sabally's return will of course be of the utmost importance for Dallas. Wings head coach Latricia Trammell provided the latest update on Sabally Monday.

“Really good,” Trammell said of how Sabally looked at practice Monday. “I mean, she's a little jet-lagged just now coming back from Paris. So she was in and out of practice. Obviously her impact and her presence alone on both sides of the basketball is pretty special.”

Sabally played well in Paris. Her performance helped Germany make a deep Olympics run. It was encouraging for the Wings as well since Sabally has yet to play in a WNBA game so far in 2024. Dallas is hoping that will change on Friday, but nothing is confirmed yet.

While speaking with ClutchPoints, Trammell revealed the message she sent Sabally while the Wings star was in Paris.

“Every day that she had a game I was texting her… After that last game I just told her what an experience that she had and that I was proud of her.”

Wings star Satou Sabally trending in promising direction

Again, Sabally's status has yet to be confirmed for Friday's game. The Wings are hopeful that she will be able to play against the Connecticut Sun, however. It goes without saying, but the Wings will unquestionably benefit from her presence on the floor.

The Wings players were supportive of Sabally at the Olympics as well. Jaelyn Brown explained how impressed she was with her performance.

“I thought she was great,” Brown said of Sabally's play in Paris. “That 33 points I think she had… Couple games back and you are already getting a 30-pointer, that's amazing. Good for her. She's an amazing player, so I wasn't surprised. But it was awesome.”