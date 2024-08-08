Dallas Wings president and CEO Greg Bibb spoke with reporters via Zoom on Thursday. He addressed a number of topics, including the team's current injury situation. Bibb provided important updates on Satou Sabally, Maddy Siegrist and Jaelyn Brown.

Bibb and the Wings are expecting Brown, who has battled an illness, to return for the beginning of the second half. She is practicing with the Wings and is going to play a crucial role for Dallas moving forward.

Siegrist has not been cleared to return yet. Dallas is not anticipating her return for the first game after the Olympic break on August 16th. However, Siegrist, who is recovering from a finger injury, is expected to have an opportunity to return for the Wings' August 20th game.

Siegrist was in the middle of a breakout campaign before suffering the injury. In similar fashion to Brown, Siegrist will have an immense impact as the Wings attempt to get back into the playoff conversation.

Sabally's situation is fairly uncertain. The Wings star played well for Team Germany in the Olympics but that doesn't necessarily mean that she is guaranteed to return immediately after the break.

Greg Bibb addresses Wings star Satou Sabally's injury situation

Sabally missed the entire first half of the season after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. She played for Team Germany at the Olympics and performed well overall. Her play led many to believe that she would immediately return for the Wings' first game after the Olympic break. Although that is still seemingly likely to happen, it may not be guaranteed.

“She (Sabally) is due back in Dallas on Saturday night,” Bibb said. “We will evaluate her over the weekend and then start to crystallize a time and plan for her and her return. But we expect her to be ready to go early in the second half.”

Again, it seems likely that Sabally will be ready to go for the Wings' first game after the break. The Wings will monitor her status following her return to Dallas and then make a final decision. At the very least, the Wings will receive pivotal reinforcements early in the second half barring any setbacks.

Bibb also addressed Sabally's impressive performance at the Olympics.

“If you have been following the Olympics, you know Satou had a great Olympic Games,” Bibb said. “She led Germany to the quarterfinals before they were eliminated yesterday. She averaged almost 19 points per game and six rebounds per contest, she shot 38 percent from three. You started to see the old Satou coming back, what makes her a dynamic player. The Unicorn, if you will, in terms of her ability to score at all three levels and impact the game in a way few can.”