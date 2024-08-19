Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally officially joined the growing list of WNBA stars committed to the Unrivaled Basketball League, as announced by the league in X, formerly Twitter, on Monday. Sabally, known for her versatility and skill on the court, is the latest addition to a league that has been rapidly building excitement and momentum with a series of high-profile signings.

The Unrivaled Basketball League, co-founded by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx and Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty, is a new venture in professional women’s basketball that aims to bring a fresh edge to the sport. The league, which will feature six teams competing in a three-on-three format on a compressed full-court, is set to run for eight weeks. With salaries starting at $150,000 and equity stakes for all 30 initial players, the league has attracted significant attention and interest from top talent in the WNBA.

Sabally, who averaged 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists in her fourth WNBA season last year, is a key acquisition for the Unrivaled League. Her addition brings the total number of WNBA players committed to the league to 14, including stars like Breanna Stewart, Chelsea Gray, Jewell Loyd, Angel Reese and fellow Wings’ teammate Arike Ogunbowale.

Also among the commits is UConn women’s basketball player Paige Bueckers, the only current non-WNBA player to sign with Unrivaled. The roster announcements have been part of a carefully orchestrated social media campaign by Unrivaled.

The league is set to take place in Miami, Florida and is set to tip-off in January 2025 which is prime WNBA offseason time.

Satou Sabally returns to Wings after injury, Olympics

Sabally's decision to join Unrivaled comes on the heels of her return to the court after missing the first half of the WNBA season due to an offseason shoulder surgery. She made a strong comeback with the Wings on Aug. 16, posting 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in her first game back against the Connecticut Sun. Sabally also represented Germany in women’s basketball at the Paris Olympics, where she helped her country make its first-ever Olympic appearance in the sport.

Despite the Wings' 109-91 loss to the Sun in her return game, Sabally's performance was a bright spot.

“I can tell you I feel prepared,” Sabally said regarding her transition back to the WNBA, as reported by ClutchPoints’ Joey Mistretta. “The Olympics are really the highest level of sports that you can reach… I knew that if I could persevere there, then I'll be fine here.”