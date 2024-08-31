The 2024 season has had its share of ups and downs for Dallas Wings star Satou Sabally. Sabally has played well since returning from offseason shoulder surgery, but the surgery forced her to miss the entire first half of the 2024 WNBA season. The Wings star, who always places others above herself, recently shared an inspirational message for fans on Instagram.

“It’s almost September and all I can say is to keep trusting the process. You’ll have four more months to turn this into a good year if it hasn’t already been. Life will knock you down but stay at it. Adjust if you need and come back better than before,” Sabally wrote.

Perhaps Sabally's challenging season led her to share this advice. Whether that is the reason or not, fans likely appreciate the star's words of wisdom.

Sabally tends to defer praise when asked about her own individual accomplishments. She enjoys uplifting her teammates as opposed to herself. It is clear Sabally has what it takes to be a tremendous leader.

Satou Sabally's leadership on full display

The Wings enter Friday night's game having won back-to-back contests. Sabally played well in both games, and the team seems to be rallying around her. She was especially impressive in the Wings' 93-90 win against the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday.

With Sabally and Arike Ogunbowale leading the way, the Wings are in a good position. They are playing a much better brand of overall basketball since Sabally's return. As great as Ogunbowale is, she needed help and now the Wings are healthy once again.

It will be interesting to see if the Wings can make a postseason pursuit. Dallas has potential but they cannot afford to fall into any slumps since they started the '24 campaign slow. With Sabally on the roster, the one thing we know for sure is that the Wings will not give up.