The Dallas Wings are set to resume their 2024 WNBA season on Friday night at home against the Connecticut Sun. Connecticut will enter play with an 18-6 record, which is good for second place in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, Dallas holds an underwhelming 6-19 record. This matchup projects to be a difficult clash, but perhaps the potential return of Satou Sabally will give the Wings a necessary boost.

Sabally missed the first part of the 2024 WNBA campaign as she recovered from shoulder surgery. The Wings star was able to play at the Olympics and performed well. Dallas is expecting Sabally, Jaelyn Brown and Maddy Siegrist to return from their previous injuries within the first week following the Olympic break. As a result, the Wings released Monique Billings and Odyssey Sims, who were both on hardship contracts.

So with the second half of the season set to get underway, Wings fans surely want to know the answer to the following question: Is Satou Sabally playing tonight vs. the Sun?

Wings star Satou Sabally injury update vs. Sun

Sabally is currently listed as probable on the injury report. Additionally, Jaelyn Brown (illness) is probable and Maddy Siegrist (finger) is doubtful. Dallas is hopeful that Siegrist can return on August 20 in the Wings' road game against the New York Liberty.

Sabally's return is going to be of the utmost importance for a Dallas team that is trying to stay afloat in the postseason conversation. The 26-year-old enjoyed a breakout season in 2023, averaging 18.6 points per game on 43.5 percent field goal and 36.1 percent three-point shooting. Sabally added 8.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

It has been a disappointing campaign overall for the Wings. Dallas does not want to make excuses, but there is no denying the fact that injuries have played an unfortunate role in their season. The Wings are finally getting healthy, though.

The playoffs are not out of the question for the Wings. Again, though, they are set for a challenging clash on Friday against the Sun.

As for the question of if Satou Sabally is playing tonight vs. the Sun, the answer is probably.