The Dallas Wings take on the New York Liberty. Our WNBA odds series has our Wings Liberty prediction, odds and pick. Find out how to watch Wings Liberty.

The New York Liberty are the best team in the WNBA right now. New York is 24-4 through 28 games, on pace to win more than 80 percent of its regular-season games heading into the playoffs. The Liberty have lost twice since May 25, once since June 18. What's even scarier about the Liberty and how good they are is that they are absolutely blasting their opponents. They won by 35 at Los Angeles in their first game back from the midseason Olympic break. Then they beat the Las Vegas Aces by 12 on the road. Then they hammered the Dallas Wings by 20, 94-74, on Tuesday at home. Having just beaten Dallas by a huge margin, the Liberty will naturally be installed as heavy favorites for the rematch on New York's home floor.

New York leads the second-place Connecticut Sun by three games in the loss column for the No. 1 seed in the WNBA playoffs, which are roughly one month away. If the Liberty — who have already beaten the Sun multiple times this season — can win nine of their remaining 12 games, they will clinch that top seed. The Liberty would love to wrap up the top seed as soon as possible so that they can rest their best players for the postseason and enter the playoffs as fresh and healthy as they have been all year.

Here are the Wings-Liberty WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Wings-Liberty Odds

Dallas Wings: +13 (-108)

Moneyline: +630

New York Liberty: -13 (-112)

Moneyline: -1050

Over: 173.5 (-108)

Under: 173.5 (-112)

How To Watch Wings vs Liberty

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

TV: NBA TV, WNBA League Pass

Why The Wings Can Cover The Spread/Win

The point spread is big. Dallas did not cover a 13.5-point spread (the spread is, as you can see, half a point lower for this game) on Tuesday against the Liberty, but the Wings trailed by only nine after three quarters. They lost the fourth quarter by 11 points, 25-14. If Dallas can get through the first three quarters down by nine in this game, chances are the Wings can play the fourth quarter on more even terms. If they lose the fourth quarter by only three points, they would lose by 12, which would mean they would cover the spread.

It's also worth noting that the Liberty, after winning by 20 on Tuesday, might think they can cruise to a win and not go all-out at all times. Dallas might be slightly more hungry in this game. That could matter.

Why The Liberty Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Liberty are on fire, torching every opponent by a large margin. New York covered the spread by six points on Tuesday. The Liberty could be six points worse here in the rematch (plus-14 instead of plus-20) and still cover the spread. They are a lot better than Dallas, and there's no reason to overthink the matter.

Final Wings-Liberty Prediction & Pick

We picked the Liberty against the spread on Tuesday. This game is more complicated since the Liberty are bound to play a relatively ordinary game at some point. We think you should pass on this game.

Final Wings-Liberty Prediction & Pick: Wings +13