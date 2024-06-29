The Dallas Wings take on the Seattle Storm. Check out our WNBA odds series for our Wings Storm prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Wings Storm.

The Dallas Wings had lost 11 straight games heading into the Commissioner's Cup final break, a pause for most of the WNBA's teams in the middle of the season. The Wings got swept in a back-to-back double stack last weekend in Washington against the Mystics. They were hammered on Saturday and got overwhelmed in the second half on Sunday after a good first quarter gave them an early lead. The Wings fell to last place in the WNBA standings, sinking below a Washington team which had begun the season 0-12. The Wings needed that three-day Commissioner's Cup final break to recharge and readjust. They put that break to good use on Thursday afternoon in a 94-88 upset of the Minnesota Lynx. What made that win over the Lynx so impressive — beyond the fact that the Lynx entered the game with only three losses on the season — is that the Wings got smoked in the first quarter. They were down 28-15 after 10 minutes, and it would have been easy for this team to fold the tent. However, Jacy Sheldon, Odyssey Sims, and the rest of the Wings took flight in the second quarter to outscore Minnesota by 11 and create a close score at halftime. The game reamained close into the fourth quarter, but Dallas took over down the stretch. Minnesota had been playing really good defense in its previous few games, but Dallas solved the Lynx's defense and nearly scored 100 points. Let's see if that Dallas performance carries over into this game in Seattle, where the Storm have been really strong at home over the past month. Seattle has won its last five home games by at least 11 points apiece and has been a consistently good team after a slow start to the season in the first two weeks of the campaign.

Here are the Wings-Storm WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Wings-Storm Odds

Dallas Wings: +10 (-110)

Seattle Storm: -10 (-110)

Over: 164.5 (-110)

Under: 164.5 (-110)

How To Watch Wings vs Storm

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: NBA TV

Why The Wings Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Wings looked like a noticeably different team in the final three quarters of their win over the Lynx. They outscored a very good Minnesota team 79-60 in those final three quarters. They didn't hit any wrong notes. If Jacy Sheldon and Odyssey Sims play in this game the way they played against the Lynx on Thursday, Dallas should definitely cover the double-digit point spread. Seattle might win outright, but Dallas can definitely keep this game close. We're seeing the lesser teams in the WNBA fight hard in these first games after the pause for the Commissioner's Cup final. Atlanta won at Connecticut. Washington almost beat Connecticut. Dallas might be better than what we have been seeing in recent weeks.

Why The Storm Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Storm have been a wrecking ball at home in their last five games, covering the spread all five times. Why bet against Seattle at home now?

Final Wings-Storm Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to the Storm, but Dallas might be significantly better than its 11-game losing streak might suggest. Our official recommendation: Pass on this one.

