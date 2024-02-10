Wisconsin wasn't physical in their upset loss against Rutgers.

Wisconsin basketball was 16-4 overall, 8-1 in Big Ten play and ranked #6 in the country last week. Things can change quickly in college basketball, and things have gone downhill quickly for the Badgers. Wisconsin hit the road on Saturday for a matchup with Rutgers basketball, one of the bottom teams in the Big Ten. The Scarlet Knights absolutely dominated the Badgers to earn a 78-56 win.

After being 16-4, Wisconsin has now lost four games in a row, and two of those losses have come against two of the worst teams in the Big Ten. Saturday's loss to Rutgers was ugly, and head coach Greg Gard wasn't happy with his team's lack of physicality in the game.

“I look at fouls,” Greg Gard said after the game, according to a tweet from Alec Crouthamel. “Rutgers fouled more than we did. Why? Because they were more aggressive than we were. You can’t run away from pressure. You can’t run away and hide.”

The Badgers ended up being at the line 22 times compared to Rutgers only attempting nine free throws. The Scarlet Knights were definitely very aggressive in the game, and Wisconsin looked like they didn't want to be part of that.

Ever since being up by 18 points against Nebraska in the second half last week, things have unraveled for Wisconsin. They ended up losing that game to the Cornhuskers, and then they lost to Purdue and Michigan before the blowout against Rutgers on Saturday. The Badgers desperately need to end their losing streak, and they will get their next chance on Tuesday at home against Ohio State. The Buckeyes are currently in last place in the Big Ten, so Wisconsin should be big favorites.