Wisconsin football finally got the quarterback help it needs after earning the commitment of Miami football transfer Tyler Van Dyke.

Van Dyke entered the transfer portal in late November following a turnover-riddled 2023 season that saw him lose the starting job with the Hurricanes. While he eventually regained the role due to Emory Williams' injury, it was clear he needed a fresh start and a better system where he can thrive.

The 22-year-old quarterback, who has one year remaining eligibility, visited Wisconsin football last week in a major sign of interest. Now, the youngster has committed to the Badgers program where he has a good chance to be a starter.

Van Dyke himself confirmed his commitment to Wisconsin football with a post on X (formerly Twitter).

It will definitely be interesting to see how Tyler Van Dyke will perform in Wisconsin under offensive coordinator Phil Longo. His lack of mobility is something new for Longo, but there's no denying that Van Dyke is a capable quarterback who has enough starting experience to lead the way for the Badgers.

Van Dyke spent three seasons with Miami football and played 28 games as a starter, going 15-13 in those outings. He has thrown for 7469 yards and 54 touchdowns in his career, though his best season came in his first year with the team when he tallied 2931 yards and 25 touchdowns on 62.3 percent pass completion. In 2023, Van Dyke recorded 2703 yards and 19 touchdowns against 12 interceptions.

Hopefully with a new system in Wisconsin football, Van Dyke will be able to regain that form that has allowed him to establish himself as menace on the field.