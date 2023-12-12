With Tyler Van Dyke entering the transfer portal, that leaves Miami football weak at QB in 2024. Here's some transfers to go after.

Out of all the problems that Miami football has faced over the last two decades—and there have been many—one of the most glaring has been the lack of quarterback production. Not since the days of Ken Dorsey, the last Hurricanes quarterback to find himself on a Heisman ballot, has there been reliable quarterback play in Coral Gables. And with Tyler Van Dyke entering the transfer portal after three seasons in Miami, the Hurricanes are once again left with a void at the position.

Granted, it's not as if Van Dyke wasn't part of the problem, although he was thought to be part of the solution just two seasons ago. In Van Dyke's 2021 season, under offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee and then-head coach Manny Diaz, he filled in for D'Eriq King after the transfer from Houston went down with an injury. Van Dyke flourished, and when the 2021 season concluded, he was on early Heisman lists for the following season.

Two seasons later, plagued by injuries, inconsistencies, and turnover proneness, Van Dyke is trading in his orange and green for other colors, leaving Mario Cristobal and Miami football next year with only sophomore Emory Williams—a career two-game starter who was injured in the Florida State game—and junior Jacurri Brown.

Miami football needs help at quarterback immediately

While Williams played decently in the win against Clemson and the loss against Florida State this season, he was nowhere near the caliber of quarterback the Hurricanes need to take the next step. That leaves the transfer portal, which Cristobal has used intricately since his arrival at Miami, addressing some pressing needs over the past two seasons.

Luckily for Cristobal, there's a wealth of talented quarterbacks in the portal this time around, including Duke's Riley Leonard, Washington State's Cam Ward, Mississippi State's Will Rogers, Kansas State's Will Howard, Ohio State's Kyle McCord, Oregon State's DJ Uiagalelei, and UCLA's Dante Moore, among others.

It seems that Miami football is already making moves, however. Howard was set to visit Miami on Monday, and Ward on Tuesday, according to Ross Dellenger. So, let's take a look at why either one of these quarterbacks would be a good fit for the Hurricanes.

Washington State QB, Cam Ward

Cam Ward, a dynamic quarterback with a proven track record, brings a unique blend of pro-style passing and dual-threat capabilities. Over two seasons at Washington State, Ward completed an impressive 65.5 percent of his pass attempts, accumulating 6,968 yards, 48 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. Not only is he a reliable passer, but Ward's ability to contribute in the running game with 202 rushing yards and 13 scores adds an extra dimension to his skill set. His experience at both FCS school Incarnate Word and at Wazzou is experience that Hurricanes would find beneficial.

In the 2023 season alone, Ward completed 66.6 percent of his passes for 3,736 yards, 25 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Miami would not only be acquiring a quarterback with impressive statistics but also a player who earned Pac-12 Honorable Mention honors in both 2022 and 2023. Ward's familiarity with Miami middle linebacker Francisco Mauigoa, a former teammate at Washington State, could facilitate a smoother transition into the Hurricanes' program.

Kansas State QB, Will Howard

On the other hand, Will Howard, ranking 3rd (per ON3) among all quarterbacks in the portal, emerges as a true dual-threat quarterback, and could find some liking to offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson's scheme. His 2022 season at Kansas State saw him complete 61.3 percent of his passes for 2,643 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, accompanied by 351 rushing yards and nine scores. Howard's proven ability to excel in both passing and running aspects makes him a valuable asset for any team.

The addition of either Howard or Ward to the Miami football program would not only address the immediate gap left by Van Dyke's departure but would also elevate the team's prospects significantly. With Miami currently holding the sixth-ranked 2024 recruiting class, according to the 247 Sports composite rankings, securing an experienced and skilled quarterback becomes even more critical.

Miami's next big transfer portal get is a QB

In a pivotal third season under Cristobal, the Hurricanes need a quarterback who can contribute immediately. The arrival of a proven talents like Cam Ward or Will Howard would not only fortify the quarterback position but also make a profound impact toward the progression of the Miami program. As the Hurricanes aims to once again find relevancy within the ranks of the college football elite, these transfer portal targets could be the missing pieces to propel the team to new heights in the upcoming season.