Alex Grinch goes to Madison.

The USC Trojans fired defensive coordinator Alex Grinch after another disappointing season on that side of the ball. Now, Grinch has found a new job in college football. He is joining Luke Fuckell and the Wisconsin football staff as a safeties coach, per Colten Bartholomew of Badger Extra.

‘Breaking: #Badgers set to hire Alex Grinch as safeties coach. Grinch was the DC/safeties coach under Lincoln Riley at USC and Oklahoma'

So, it doesn't take Grinch long to get another job, although he is joining the Wisconsin football program as a safeties coach instead of a defensive coordinator.

Alex Grinch gets another gig

Grinch followed Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma and spent two years as the DC in Southern California. Prior to that, he spent time at Ohio State and Washington State, so now he returns to the Big Ten Conference and will get to face USC in 2024 in Los Angeles.

The Trojans replaced Grinch by hiring UCLA DC D'Anton Lynn in a stunning turn of events.

Grinch replaces Colin Hitschler, who left Wisconsin to take a job at Alabama under new coach Kalen DeBoer. Hitschler was the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach. Grinch also coached safeties previously at Missouri, Ohio State, and Oklahoma.

Grinch has a solid resume, although the last couple of years at USC did not go well for him. After the 2023 Cotton Bowl collapse to Tulane, Grinch was on the hot seat for the entire next season, and fans grew impatient as the defense failed Caleb Williams again and again. Then, the firing finally happened, and Riley revealed why he made the decision.

Former USC LB Tackett Curtis transferred to the Wisconsin football program this offseason, so there is a familiar face on the roster for the new safeties coach.

This is a perfect bounce-back opportunity for Grinch and a big move by Luke Fickell to add some experience to the coaching staff for the 2024 season. Wisconsin finished this past season with a 7-6 record and a 5-4 mark in Big Ten Conference play. With Washington, Oregon, UCLA, and USC joining the conference in 2024, things will be even more difficult.