Wisconsin football is attempting to pull off this first in the transfer portal era: Block a transfer. This stems from cornerback Xavier Lucas jumping from the Badgers to Miami (FL), which now has a tampering claim.

Lucas, however, made headlines for leaving Madison for Miami without officially entering the portal. Wisconsin released a scorching statement Saturday, which Pete Nakos of On3.com shared. The statement reveals that Wisconsin has “credible information” that the Hurricanes tampered with the CB Lucas.

In the letter, Wisconsin claims that the school and Lucas entered a binding two-year NIL agreement. Though Lucas executed a separate agreement with the Varsity Collective. Still, Wisconsin isn't letting Miami off the hook here.

“We have credible information indicating impermissible contact between Xavier and the University of Miami football program personnel prior to Xavier's request to enter the transfer portal,” the letter reads. “Direct interference with another institution's committed player and contractual interests is prohibited by NCAA tampering rules and the law.”

How Wisconsin, Xavier Lucas and Miami came into fruition

Lucas left the Big 10 Conference university Friday, with college football insider for Yahoo Sports Ross Dellenger reporting the move. The defender even hired attorney Darren Heitner, who also spoke to Yahoo. Dellenger believed a groundbreaking moment in the portal era began to go into motion.

“The situation is poised to set precedent, both in the ability for schools to enforce revenue-sharing agreements that are contingent on the House settlement’s passage and, perhaps more importantly, for players to transfer at any time, even outside the portal windows or without entering the portal at all,” Dellenger wrote.

The story only gets more convoluted. Dellenger reports that Lucas already withdrew from Wisconsin and started taking classes at Miami.

“By not formally signing with Miami, he presumably skirts any NCAA transfer rules. He enrolled for the fall 2025 semester but is expected to be reclassified to spring 2025,” Dellenger added.

Lucas first enrolled at UW on July 8, 2024. He played 11 total contests for Wisconsin in 2024 and compiled 18 tackles. Lucas emerged as a four-star prospect out of American Heritage High in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Miami and former Hurricanes secondary coach Jahmile Addaeeven offered him. However, Wisconsin managed to win him over at the time.