The 23rd-ranked Wisconsin Badgers (6-2, 0-0) square off with the Michigan State Spartans (4-3, 0-0) in a Big-10 matchup. This game will continue our college basketball odds series as we hand out a Wisconsin-Michigan State prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Wisconsin just joined the top-25, and it is for good reason. After a 1-2 start, the Badgers are on a five-game win streak. Two of those games came against ranked teams. Wisconsin beat Virginia by 24, and they beat a fourth-ranked Marquette team by 11 points. Their two losses are not bad, either. Providence and Tennessee are both pretty good teams. The Badgers are led by AJ Storr as he averaged 13.3 points per game. Steven Crowl is second on the team with 11.5 points per game, and he leads the team in rebounding with 7.9.

Michigan State could definitely be playing better, but their losses came against some good teams. The Spartans lost to James Madison in the first game of the season, but that is now an undefeated, ranked team. Their other two losses came against Arizona (now ranked number one in the country), and Duke. All of the their wins have come by at least 20 points, though. Tyson Walker has been their top scorer as he averages 20.5 points per game. Jaden Akins is the only other scorer averaging over 10 points per game. Walker is questionable in this game with a hip injury.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Wisconsin-Michigan State Odds

Wisconsin: +5.5 (-110)

Michigan State: -5.5 (-110)

Over: 131.5 (-112)

Under: 131.5 (-108)

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan State

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Peacock

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Wisconsin Will Cover The Spread

Wisconsin is playing very well in their last five games, and they need to keep it up against a very tough conference opponent. Wisconsin has been playing well on the defensive side of the floor, which is why they are having so much success. The Badgers allow just 63.9 points per game, and that is because Wisconsin allows the least amount of shots attempted in the Big-10. Michigan State is 10th in the Big-10 with a shooting percentage of 45.0, so Wisconsin has a chance to hold the Spartans to a low point total. If the Badgers can continue to limit the shots taken against them, Michigan State will not score more than 65 points.

Why Michigan State Will Cover The Spread

Wisconsin is averaging 74.0 points per game, which is not terrible. However, they are actually not playing that well on offense. The Badgers shoot just 45.9 percent from the floor, 30.1 percent from three, they grab the third-fewest rebounds per game in the conference, and the fewest assists per game. Wisconsin does not find the open man often, and they are very bad at giving themselves second chance opportunities. As long as Michigan State can play good on-ball defense, the Spartans will find a way to cover the spread.

Final Wisconsin-Michigan State Prediction & Pick

These two teams matchup very well. In most of the important stat categories, Wisconsin and Michigan State are very similar. This game will come down to whether or not Tyson Walker plays. I am going to work under the assumption that he will suit up for the game. One thing to keep in mind is how hard it is to win on the road in college basketball. For that reason, I am going to take Michigan State to cover this spread, as long as Walker plays.

Final Wisconsin-Michigan State Prediction & Pick: Michigan State -5.5 (-110), Under 131.5 (-108)