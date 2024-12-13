ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Wisconsin looks to break their losing streak as they face Butler. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Wisconsin-Butler prediction and pick.

Wisconsin comes into the game sitting at 8-3 on the year. They opened up with eight straight wins, including a victory over a ninth-ranked Arizona school. In that game, John Tonje scores 40 points, to help Wisconsin to a 103-88 victory over Arizona. They would follow that with wins over UCF and Pitt. Still, they have struggled as of late. First, it was a loss to Michigan, then a 14-point loss to Marquette. Last time out, they fell to Illinois 86-80. Meanwhile, Butler is 7-3 on the year. They had an early loss to Austin-Peay this year but would go on a six-game winning streak from there. Still, they have lost to Houston and North Dakota State in their last two games.

This will be the first game between these two teams in 2011. That year, Butler beat Wisconsin 61-54 in the Sweet Sixteen.

Here are the Wisconsin-Butler College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Wisconsin-Butler Odds

Wisconsin: -3.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -156

Butler: +3.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +130

Over: 145.5 (-110)

Under: 145.5 (-110)

Why Wisconsin Will Cover The Spread/Win

Time: 2:30 PM ET/ 11:30 AM PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Why Wisconsin Will Cover The Spread/Win

Wisconsin is ranked 35th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 18th in offensive efficiency and 85th on the defensive end of the court. Wisconsin has scored well this year. They are 41ssdt in the nation in points per game, while sitting 98th in effective field goal percentage. Further, they are 46th in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio. Also, they are great at the line, sitting second in the nation in free throw percentage.

John Tonje has had a breakout season and led the way for Wisconsin. He is scoring 20.8 points per game this year while adding five rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 0.7 steals per game on the season. He is joined in the backcourt by John Blackwell. Blackwell comes in with 14.7 points per game, while he also adds 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Finally, Max Klesmit is scoring 12.3 points per game, while also adding 1.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists. Klesmit also has 1.5 steals per game this year.

In the frontcourt, Steven Crowl the team in assist. He has 2.9 assists per game while he is scoring 7.4 points per game and adds 5.3 rebounds per game. He is joined by Nolan Winter. Winter leads the team in rebounding, having 5.4 rebounds per game. He also scored 9.1 points and has added 1.1 assists per game. Finally, Kamari McGee adds 6.5 points per game, with 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Why Butler Will Cover The Spread/Win

Wisconsin is ranked 71st in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 65th in offensive efficiency and 93rd on the defensive end of the court. Butler has been strong on defense this year. They are 45th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 16th in opponent effective field goal percentage. They also do not send opponents to the line, sitting 22nd in the nation in opponent free-throw attempts per game.

‘Jahmyl Telfort leads the way in scoring and assists this year. He comes in with 17 points per game while adding 3.1 assists per game. He also had 3.8 rebounds per game. Telfort is joined in the frontcourt by Pierre Brooks II. He is scoring 14.8 points per game while adding 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Patrick McCagfery has also been solid, with 12.6 points per game, and 4.4 rebounds plus 1.1 assists this year. Finally, Andre Screen leads the team in rebounding. He has 6.2 rebounds per game while adding 6.1 points and 1.1 blocks this year.

In the backcourt, Finely Bizjack leads the way. He is scoring 6.6 points per game but adds 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game this year. He is joined by Jolby King. Kings is scoring just six points per game this year but has five rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 0.8 steals per game this year.

Final Wisconsin-Butler Prediction & Pick

Wisconsin is led by their offense. They shoot fairly well, sitting 57th in the nation in shooting efficiency this year. Still, Butler forces bad shots. They are 14th in the nation in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Furthermore, Butler is 37th in the nation in defensive rebounds per game. Wisconsin is 225th in offensive rebounds per game. Wisconsin does not turnover the ball, sitting 38th in the nation in turnovers, so this game may come down to capitalizing on missed shots. Butler will do that better and cover in this one.

Final Wisconsin-Butler Prediction & Pick: Butler +3.5 (-120)