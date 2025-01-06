ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Wisconsin Badgers (11-3, 1-2 Big Ten) hit the road to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-6, 1-2 Big Ten). It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Wisconsin-Rutgers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Wisconsin-Rutgers College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Wisconsin-Rutgers Odds

Wisconsin: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -120

Rutgers: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 156.5 (-105)

Under: 156.5 (-115)

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Rutgers

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: FS1

Why Wisconsin Will Cover The Spread/Win

Wisconsin is playing some good basketball this season. They lost both games to both Michigan and Illinois to open up conference play. However, they were able to turn it around, and score 116 points in a 31-point win over Iowa. Their ability to score is their strength. The Badgers average 83.9 points per game, and they make the third-most threes per game in the Big Ten. The Badgers have to put up some points if they want to capture a road win Monday night.

Rutgers does not play great on the defensive end of the floor. They allow 75.0 points per game, which is the second-most in the Big Ten. The Scarlet Knights also allow the third-highest field goal percentage, and the highest three-point percentage in the Big Ten. Rutgers will struggle to defend in this game against a good scoring Wisconsin team. If the Badgers can get to 80 points, they will have no problem winning this matchup.

John Tonje is the leading scorer on the team. However, John Blackwell has been the guy lately. He is coming off a 32-point game in the win over Iowa, and that is not his first 30-point game this season. Rutgers has some firepower on their team, so Blackwell has to be able to match that. If he can have a good game, Wisconsin will have a good game and possibly win.

Why Rutgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Rutgers was able to beat a good Penn State team for their lone victory in the Big Ten. They are coming off a loss to Indiana, and they were blown out by Ohio State earlier in the season. Rutgers has to keep up on offense if they want any chance to win this game. They average 79.3 points per game, and they do a good job taking care of the ball. Wisconsin has given up some points lately, so the Scarlet Knights have a great chance. If Rutgers can keep offensively, they will cover the spread.

There are two players to keep an eye on for Rutgers. Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey can make Rutgers as relevant as they have ever been. Dylan Harper leads the team in scoring with 22.8 points per game, but Ace Bailey is right behind him at 19.9 points. Bailey is a better rebounder, but Harper can pass the ball well. With that, these players can keep Rutgers in any game that is played. If Harper and Bailey can continue to play well, the Scarlet Knights will have an opportunity to win.

Final Wisconsin-Rutgers Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game. I do think Wisconsin is a good team, but two of their three losses have come on the road. I will be taking Rutgers to win straight up Monday night.

Final Wisconsin-Rutgers Prediction & Pick: Rutgers ML (+100)