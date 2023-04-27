That’s right, Disney debuted their official teaser trailer for the upcoming film Wish, which comes to theaters in November. Ariana DeBose and Chris Pine lent their voice to the leading roles of Asha, the 17 year old girl navigating the kingdom of wishes, and King Magnifico, the malevolent ruler of the land.

The trailer opens alongside the narration of Pine’s character describing a place where a wish can literally come true. The music is magical, and the scenes from the movie emanate a sense of wonder and awe, and just as Pine tells us that this place is in reach, it changes on a dime. Pine continues, “All you have to do, is give your wish to me.” Suddenly the music stops, and we hear maniacal laughing from the King as DeBose’s character runs away.

They then cut to Asha making a wish upon a star and watching as the magical results occur. Miraculously her goat companion is able to speak, in typical Disney fashion. From there, there’s less plot and more snippets of scenes as DeBose’s wonderful voice sings More For Us.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This movie exploring the origins of the Wishing Star, has been a century in the making, according to Disney. It’s a celebration of 100 years of Disney, and they couldn’t have chosen a better lead than Ariana DeBose. DeBose is a highly decorated American actress and singer. She’s won an Academy Award for best supporting actress in West Side Story, making her the first openly Queer Afro-Latina actress to win an Academy Award. She’s also played the Bullet in the famous musical Hamilton and has won a Golden Globe, SAG Award, BAFTA, and a nomination for a Tony. We can’t wait to see her performance in Wish.

Wish comes to theaters in November.