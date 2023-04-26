Disney has made an exciting announcement during their CinemaCon presentation about their upcoming animated film, Disney’s Wish, per BleedingCool. The studio revealed that Chris Pine will be playing the character of King Magnifico in the Thanksgiving-releasing comedy musical. Pine will join the talented cast of Ariana DeBose and Alan Tudyk in bringing this whimsical story to life.

King Magnifico is the ruler of the land of Rosas, where wishes come true. This magical setting promises to be the perfect backdrop for this lighthearted adventure, filled with music and comedy. The film’s plot revolves around the story of a young girl who embarks on a journey to make her wishes come true, with the help of the charming King Magnifico.

Disney has described Disney’s Wish as a culmination of sorts to their 100 Year anniversary, and they are expecting big things from it. With Chris Buck, the director of the successful Frozen franchise, and Fawn Veerasunthorn, who directed the critically acclaimed Raya and the Last Dragon, leading the film’s creative team, the expectations are high for this project.

Chris Pine is no stranger to the world of animation, having previously lent his voice to characters in movies such as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Rise of the Guardians. His impressive acting skills and natural charm make him a perfect fit for the role of King Magnifico.

Ariana DeBose and Alan Tudyk, both of whom are experienced actors, will also be lending their voices to the film. DeBose, known for her role in the hit Broadway musical Hamilton, is set to play the lead character of the young girl who sets out on the adventure. Tudyk, who has a long list of voice acting credits to his name, including the role of K-2SO in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, will be playing an undisclosed character in the film.