Better late than never. After several years of voluntarily living in No Man's Land, the Washington Wizards have effectively pressed the reset button by trading three-time All-Star Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns. That means Kyle Kuzma must also go.

Chris Paul, who was the main piece they acquired in return, is likely to be moved for another asset in keeping with this expected rebuild. Assuming that takes shape sometime soon, Washington must then address the futures of Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis. The latter is a bit tricky, as the Lithuanian center just exercised his $36 million player option. But dealing with the former is very straightforward.

Kuzma opted out of his contract and will be a free agent. Although he elevated his game and ascended into a leadership role these past couple seasons, there is no feasible way he fits into the future mold of this franchise. Finally dealing away Beal is proof that the organization is coming to terms with their perennially-lackluster state of being.

Whether it be health, fit or culture, Washington was making no headway in the Eastern Conference with this core. Optimism is nice, but hanging onto Kuzma now would be a terribly unfortunate case of denial. And there can no longer be any room for denial on this franchise. It may be a tad late, but the Bradley Beal move is evidence of some clarity.

That must continue going forward, starting immediately in the offseason. There are multiple reasons why the Wizards have to move on from Kyle Kuzma. A relapse to their old ways will just be devastating at this point.

Wizards cannot just stay in limbo

It is imperative for a franchise to be headed in a clear direction. Teams that tank and stockpile draft picks will be a punchline for a while, but if they successfully execute their reconstruction plan then the mockery will eventually fade along with the futility. A franchise in limbo, though, can subject its fans to a much crueler fate.

Hoping for the ping pong balls to bounce their way at the NBA Draft Lottery is a fool's errand. They are not good enough to earn a spot among the top eight seeds in the playoffs but are too good to snag a high-ceiling prospect. That puts the onus on the scouting department to discover a hidden gem who can become a beloved homegrown star. And that has not proven very successful for Washington.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

There will be another chance to find that difference-maker with the No. 8 pick in this year's draft. Regardless of how that turns out, If the Wizards sign Kuzma to a long-term and expensive contract extension, they increase their chances of aimlessly roaming the East for the foreseeable future. Again, it would have been nice if management had this epiphany earlier and received something in return for the NBA Champion, but now the only practical thing to do is part ways.

All of this is not to diminish Kyle Kuzma's talent. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers needed him to win the title in 2020. And the Wizards needed him to keep them afloat when Bradley Beal missed a combined 74 games the last two seasons. The product would have been unwatchable if Kuzma was also absent. Both through his visibly improved play and unique personality, the 27-year-old has left his mark in Washington, D.C.

But with him and Porzingis as the star duo, the ceiling is just too limited to invest potentially more than $100 million. Besides, we have already seen how that plays out.

Kyle Kuzma has been the top option already to no avail

As stated above, the Utah alum had to step up with Beal frequently injured. That means fans witnessed what a Kuzma-centric team looks like. And while there were young and developing pieces around him, I think the record speaks for itself. Back-to-back 35-win seasons that did not even include a trip to the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Furthermore, he is not a highly-efficient offensive player, so more volume risks making him less effective. Granted, Kuzma was not brought in to be the franchise star. He is a strong complimentary piece who can present a compelling All-Star case when at his best. The Wizards would be entrusting him to be a permanent top option on their roster if they bring him back in free agency, though. They have seen enough to know that is a sub-optimal route to take.

It is time for a fresh start. The franchise held off as long as it could before resigning itself to this unpleasant reality. Delusions of grandeur might have set this team back several years. Washington can dwell on those past mistakes and double-down, or make the Beal trade a positive step in a clear direction. Fans deserve that much.