The Washington Wizards go on the road to take on the Milwaukee Bucks for the NBA In-Season Tournament! This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Wizards-Bucks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Wizards are currently riding a seven-game losing streak, and they have lost nine of their last 10 games. Washington faced off with Milwaukee earlier this week, and they were beaten by 13. In the game, the Wizards put up 129 points, but it was not enough for the win. Jordan Poole put up 30 points in the loss, but he recorded just one assist, and one block. Kyle Kuzma had 22 points, and earned the double-double after recording 13 assists. The Wizards shot 55 percent from te floor in the loss, but they shot under 35 precent from three.

The Bucks are now 10-5 after losing to the Boston Celtics Wednesday night. The loss ended a long win streak, so they will look to pick it back up in this game. In the first game against the Wizards, Milwaukee was able to put up 142 points, and Giannis Antetokounmpo was at the center of it. He put up 42 points, and dished eight assists in the win. He also grabbed 13 rebounds. Damian Lillard finished with 22 points, seven assists, and five rebounds. Bobby Portis had 17 points off the bench.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Wizards-Bucks Odds

Washington Wizards: +13 (-110)

Milwaukee Bucks: -13 (-110)

Over: 246.5 (-110)

Under: 246.5 (-110)

How to Watch Wizards vs. Bucks

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Monumental Sports Network, Bally Sports Wisconsin

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

The Wizards can score, and that is no secret. The problem is their defense. Because of their effort on the defensive end of the floor, the Wizards are constantly playing catch up. This is why they are on the long losing streak. In this game, the Wizards need to find a way to lock in on defense to allow their offense to take the lead. Holding the Bucks to under 115 points is going to be key in this game. If the Wizards can do that, they should be able to cover the spread.

The Wizards shot 55 percent from the floor when these two teams met earlier this week. That type of shooting night led to 129 points. The Wizards do not need to score 129 points to cover this spread, but they will need to be solid offense. With the spread being so large, I do think 110-115 points would help them cover the spread.

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

The Bucks just need to do what they did in game one. Milwaukee put up 142 points and made it look easy. The Bucks shot 58.5 percent from the field, and they made 21 of 28 free throws. This may not seem like a high percentage, but it is 17 more free throws than the Wizards took. The Bucks need to get to the charity stripe some more in this game. If they can do that, and force the Wizards to actually try to play defense, they will cover the spread. However, the Bucks need to have another massive scoring night. I am talking 125 points or more.

Final Wizards-Bucks Prediction & Pick

I do not think this game will be all that close. The Wizards are a bad team, and the Bucks should easily walk away with another dub. However, the spread is just a too high for my liking. I am going to take the Wizards to cover the spread, even though they are probably going to lose.

Final Wizards-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Wizards +13 (-110), Under 246.5 (-110)