It's been a nice little offseason for Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma. He got a $102 million dollar payday. He somehow fended off Usher from serenading his girlfriend. Normal stuff, just like you and me.

What do we really have in common with Kuz, though? He's looking forward to watching young hoopers like San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama ball out this season, too.

So fun as a fan watching young cores grow! Excited about all these!!🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/x3ZJm8gQIs — kuz (@kylekuzma) July 11, 2023

Kuzma gets it. There's something about the absence of championship expectations that allows young teams and their fans to really just enjoy the journey together. Kuzma briefly experienced that himself in his rookie season with the Los Angeles Lakers…and then experienced the polar opposite of that burden-less joy once LeBron James and title expectations came to town the following season.

Out of the four young cores pictured above that Kyle Kuzma is hyped to watch (San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons, Oklahoma City Thunder), none of them are overloaded with pressure to win right away. They can all play fast, push boundaries, and sneak up on veteran teams. It's the sweet spot of fandom: low expectations, massive player development, and the potential comedy of a rookie looking like Bambi on ice out there.

Genuinely having the opportunity to see something you've never seen before is part of the appeal with Victor Wembanyama, in particular. It's hard to imagine we'll ever get used to seeing a 7-foot-3 guy do his best Kyrie Irving impression dribbling the ball while launching a one-foot stepback three and dunking his own miss. These are real things that are happening.

We're totally with you, Kuz. The future of the NBA and these young cores is bright.