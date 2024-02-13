It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Washington Wizards vs. New Orleans Pelicans prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The New Orleans Pelicans aim to hold down the fifth-place spot in the Western Conference when they host the struggling Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Wizards-Pelicans prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Wizards dropped their first game of a quick Western Conference trip when the Dallas Mavericks beat them 112-104 on Monday night. It was their seventh straight loss, a run that began after winning two consecutive games over San Antonio and Detroit. Washington's management and fans may have been hoping they'd lose those games to the Spurs and Pistons since those two teams stand in the way of a first-overall draft pick. While Washington will undoubtedly be a lottery team, they are currently half a game better than Detroit, which means they will have the second-best odds at the No.1 selection.

The Pelicans moved into fifth in the Western Conference thanks to their recent success. New Orleans won six of their last seven games, with five coming on the road. The Pelicans now return home for a matchup with the lowly Wizards before heading into the All-Star break. It will be a collective break for the Pelicans, as none of their starters were chosen to participate in Indiana's All-Star Weekend. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram lead the team with 22.1 and 21.5 points per game, respectively.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Wizards-Pelicans Odds

Washington Wizards: +13 (-110)

Moneyline:

New Orleans Pelicans: -13 (-110)

Moneyline:

Over:

Under:

How to Watch Wizards vs. Pelicans

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Wizards' subpar defense may not look as bad due to the Pelicans' recent offensive downturn. The Pelicans have won two consecutive games by holding their opponents to under 80 points, but Zion and Ingram haven't been able to lead their team to over 100 points in either game. The Pelicans' opponents in those games were the Portland Trail Blazers and the Memphis Grizzlies. These teams rank 29th and 30th in scoring offense. The Pelicans will be in for a more difficult test against the Wizards and their 17th-ranked offense.

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Pelicans defense has been performing at an elite level this season. They rank eighth in the league, allowing just 112 points per game. New Orleans has the best three-point defense in the league, and they are sixth, holding opponents to 46.4% from the field. Washington's lone bright spot this season has been their offense, but the 17th-ranked offense will struggle against this defense. The Pelicans held their opponents to 87 and 84 points in their last two games.

New Orleans also has a top offense, ranking 14th in the league with 116.1 points per game. They shoot at an elite rate, making 48.7% from the floor and 37.8% from three-point range. The Wizards are, unsurprisingly, one of the worst defensive units in the NBA. They rank 29th, allowing 123.7 points per game, and allow opponents to shoot nearly 50% from the floor.

Final Wizards-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

The Wizards offense will challenge the Pelicans more than the Grizzlies and Trail Blazers. However, Washington has also been playing below their potential. During their seven-game losing streak, the Wizards scored more than 113 points just once. Despite the Wizards' horrid record, they've kept games close against some of the league's best teams. They've covered three of the last four games against Cleveland, Boston, and Dallas. They failed to cover against Philadelphia, losing by six points as 5.5-point underdogs. They are now underdogs against a Pelicans team that hasn't been able to cover in two of their last three games. Expect Washington to keep this game close enough to cover a 13-point spread.

Final Wizards-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: Wizards +13 (-110)