Can either team turn their season around with a win?

We're set to bring you our final prediction and pick for today's NBA action as we'll head out West for a cross-conference matchup between two teams hungry for a win. The Washington Wizards (4-22) will take on the Portland Trail Blazers (7-19) for their first meeting of the season. Check out our NBA odds series for our Wizards-Trail Blazers prediction and pick.

The Washington Wizards are currently second-to-last in the Eastern Conference and they're struggling to find their footing at this point of the season. They're 1-4 in their last five games and they've started this current road trip off with two losses to the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings. They'll hope for a bounce-back performance with a closer betting spread in this one.

The Portland Trail Blazers are second-to-last in the Western Conference and their woes have been just as bad throughout the first chunk of the season. They lost seven-straight games before there most recent contest against the Suns where they managed to upset 109-104 as sizable betting underdogs. They'll hope to carry that same momentum into this game.

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

The Wizards haven't been able to contend much this season and it's clear that the tandem of Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma just won't be enough to make this team a competitor in the East. They have a terrible road record at 2-14 and they're in the midst of a long road stretch on the West Coast. The Wizards will need to wake up offensively and limit their turnovers if they want to have a chance here. Portland is coming off a game in which they stifled the Phoenix Suns at home, so the Wizards will have to match their energy and come out firing to start this game.

Tyus Jones has been a great piece for the Wizards and he does a great job of finding his teammates for open shots. With over five assists per game, the Wizards could benefit from letting Jones run the offense more and finding opportunities for Kuzma and Poole in off-ball situations. They've fallen victim to playing too much one-on-one basketball this year, so they'll need to run some set pieces and work their play calling throughout this game. If they can stand tall on defense as the longer team, they could have a chance for the upset here.

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread

The Trail Blazers are coming into this game following their best win of the season over the Phoenix Suns. They overcame a double-digit deficit in the third quarter and while the Suns couldn't get any shots to fall, the Trail Blazers capitalized on the offensive end and made good on their attempts. Their active hands on the defensive end forced the Suns into costly turnovers as Anfernee Simons lit up the other end of the floor. He's been their leading scorer all season and they're happy he's finally able to be back in the lineup and producing at a high rate. Expect him to let it fly again in this game.

The Trail Blazers are a very talented team offensively, but they have to work on improving their shot selection and efficiency. Both Simons and Scoot Henderson are eager to shoot with the ball in their hands, but Portland could benefit from passing the ball more and getting open from three. If they can match that same intensity on defense like they did against the Suns, they should be able to come up with this win.

Final Wizards-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Things have gone bad for the Washington Wizards this season and their struggles are spilling over into this current West Coat road trip. They haven't been able to contend with good teams, so they might have a chance here against Portland with a short spread to work with. They're the taller team and if they can anchor themselves in the paint and force Portland to shoot the three, they could upset as underdogs.

However, Anfernee Simons back for the Trail Blazers means their offensive production will pick back up and they should be able to win some close games down the stretch with his scoring. They're also riding high after their last win and the Portland fans should be out in full effect for this one. For our prediction, let's go with the Portland Trail Blazers to cover and win at home.

Final Wizards-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick: Portland Trail Blazers -4 (-112)