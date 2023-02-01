Brooklyn Nets’ superstar Kevin Durant shared a brutally honest reaction after Breanna Stewart signed with the New York Liberty on Wednesday, per Durant’s Twitter account.

“Aye, don’t call my phone lookin for tickets this summer, they gone. Let’s get it @nyliberty,” KD wrote on Twitter.

The city of New York now has no shortage of basketball talent. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are leading the Nets, while Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson have set the tone for the Knicks. But now the Liberty have a new star in Breanna Stewart alongside Jonquel Jones.

Stewart has emerged as one of the better players in the league. She played in Seattle with the Storm from 2016-2022, averaging over 20 points per game on 47 percent field goal and 37 percent three-point shooting. In 2022, Stewart posted just shy of 22 points per contest on 47 percent field goal shooting to go along with 7.6 rebounds per game. Her ability to contribute in multiple facets of the game will serve the Liberty well without question.

Breanna Stewart teased her potential landing destination throughout free agency. Kevin Durant ultimately played a role in helping to recruit her to New York.

“I hit [Breanna Stewart] the other day, and I never do this, and was like, ‘Yo, it would be an incredible dynasty in New York City if you came here,'” Durant said.

The Liberty are hopeful that Stewart can lead them to new heights during the 2023 campaign. It will be intriguing to see how she fares with her new team this season.