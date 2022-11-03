Brittney Griner visited in Moscow prison by U.S. Embassy officials

After her appeal to have her nine-year prison sentence was rejected by a Russian court, Brittney Griner was eventually transferred to a penal colony. On Thursday, officials from the United States Embassy in Moscow were able to have an in-person visit with Griner, which is the first time they were allowed to do so since August of this year.

The good news is that Griner seems to be doing well. This is according to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who herself was briefed with the current situation of the WNBA star:

“We are told she’s doing as well as can be expected under the circumstances,” Jean-Pierre told reporters, via Jennifer Hansler and Sam Fossum of CNN.

It’s great to hear that Griner remains steadfast despite the undesirable situation she finds herself in — all things considered, of course.

According to Jean-Pierre. the US government continues to pursue any and all avenues with regard to the facilitation of Griner’s potential release:

“I can also tell you that in the subsequent weeks despite a lack of good faith negotiation by the Russians, the US government has continued to follow up on that offer and propose alternative potential ways forward with Russians through all available channels,” she said. “This continues to be a top priority.”

The secretary also reiterated on Thursday that the “the US government made a significant offer to the Russians to resolve the current unacceptable and wrongful, wrongful detentions” of Griner and Paul Whelan, who is another American who has also been detained in Russia for an extended period.

Hopefully, the Russian government comes out with a more amenable response this time around.