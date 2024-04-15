A new wave of women's basketball stars is entering the big leagues. A lot of stars are arriving in the 2024 WNBA Draft because it will be one of the best classes in all of history. It features an astounding collection of talent from top to bottom. 2024 has the fierce all-around scorer in Angel Reese, a dominant force in the paint in Kamila Cardoso, one of the most versatile players in Aaliyah Edwards, and the NCAA's all-time scoring queen, Caitlin Clark, among others.
This will be an event that quite literally happens only once in their lifetimes. When WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert calls their name up along with the team that selected them, their whole lives will change forever. It is also why the 2024 NBA Draft is serving looks throughout the night with their outfits.
2024 WNBA Draft Class turns heads
Fans saw Caitlin Clark wearing an outfit made by Prada and were immediately impressed. The Iowa Hawkeyes legend is the first person to have worn the brand in both the NBA and WNBA Draft. Avid spectators of the league were quick to compliment how good she looked after photos surfaced online.
“Caitlin Clark dripped out in Prada. I used to pray for days like this,” a fan declared.
While the star out of Des Moines might be the first to be called in the 2024 WNBA Draft, other members of the class also got a lot of love for their outfits. Angel Reese, in particular, was also turning heads with her look for the night.
Some were even pointing out how the LSU star has the best outfit, “Shut down the Orange Carpet because Angel Reese just cleared everyone at the #WNBADraft.”
While there are a lot of comparisons when it comes to their outfits, fans are just glad to see these stars make their dreams a reality.
“Alissa Pili looks gorgeous!….and my girl Caitlin Clark in Prada…she looks terrific! Angel Reese is beautiful. I love draft nights across all major sports, absolutely heartwarming to see a young person’s dream realized. #WNBADraft,” a user said.
Only a few minutes are left before this 2024 NBA Draft class completely shakes up the future of women's sports. They will be doing it with their insane skills and killer outfits.